LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Humphrey St. Francis 33-29 in overtime Friday night to reach the Class D-2 final of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 25-3 Irish will play for their second consecutive title and eighth overall in the championship game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

St. Francis, outscored 4-0 in the overtime, will play in a 3 p.m. consolation game Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.

Wynot 43, Shelton 36

Sixth-seeded Wynot held second-seeded Shelton to a season low in points to punch its ticket to its 12th Class D2 state championship game appearance with a 43-36 victory on Friday.

The Blue Devils carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter, but Shelton forced 12 turnovers to get within five points in the final minute before falling short.

Amber Lawson led Wynot with 14 points and Kinslee Heimes added 13.

MaKenna Willis, who leads Shelton with 12.6 points per game, was held to 0-for-15 shooting and two points.

Wynot faces top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

