Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart wins title in five sets over Humphrey St. Francis

LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart made amends for last year's disappointment, locking down its third championship at the state volleyball tournament.
The top-ranked Irish defeated Humphrey St. Francis 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 in the Class D-2 final Saturday at the Devaney Center. Sacred Heart stretched its win string to 18 while capturing the school's third state title and first since 2006.
It also was redemption for the Irish, who were swept out of the tourney in last year's semifinals.
Leading the way was senior Erison Vonderschmidt with 27 kills. The last one came on match point and capped her varsity volleyball career.
"This is something I've been working toward since my freshman year," she said. "St. Francis is a really good team, but we had practiced hard and felt like we were really prepared."
The three-time champion Flyers, who reached the final for the ninth time, got off to a strong start. They held a narrow lead throughout much of the first set and held on for a 25-23 win, with Kelly Pfeifer putting down the final kill.
Sacred Heart bounced back to win the second set, breaking a 13-13 tie by going on a 12-4 run. A St. Francis hitting error tied the match at 1-1.
The Flyers once again grabbed the upper hand by winning the third set by eight, taking the final point when an Irish shot failed to clear the net.
Sacred Heart won the fourth set 25-19, setting up the decisive 15-point fifth.
The Irish never trailed in that final set, quickly opening a 5-2 advantage. St. Francis got within 8-6 but kills by Rachel Magdanz and Taylor Frederick extended Sacred Heart's advantage to 11-7 and led Flyers' coach Dean Korus to use his final timeout.
A kill by London Nachtigal put the Irish one point from victory before Vonderschmidt ended it.
"That match is what state is all about," second-year coach Emma Ebel said. "It shouldn't be an easy fight, and I thought we showed a lot of mental toughness."
Junior Olivia Eickhoff, who had 16 kills, said that mentality helped in the fifth set.
"Our mindset was that we had to finish it off," she said. "We were so determined to get it done."
Kylee Wessel had 17 kills and Pfeifer 13 to pace St. Francis, which finished 25-6.
Humphrey St. Francis (25-6) — 25 17 25 19 9
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) — 23 25 17 25 15
HSF (kills-aces-blocks): Kylee Wessel 17-2-2, Emma Baumgart 2-1-2, Kelly Pfeifer 13-0-2, Tessa Deets 5-0-3, Kaylee Stricklin 11-0-5, Jalyssa Hastreiter 8-1-0, Hannah Baumgart 1-0-0.
FCSH: Olivia Eickhoff 16-0-4, Rachel Magdanz 6-0-7, Erison Vonderschmidt 27-1-7, London Nachtigal 3-0-1, Taylor Frederick 7-0-0, Lainey Ebel 0-0-3, Emma Frederick 1-0-0.
Set assists: HSF 55 (E. Baumgart 47, Hastreiter 3, Pfeifer 2, Deets 1, H. Baumgart 1, Josie Zach 1). FCSH 58 (Magdanz 32, Delanie Witt 21, Lauren Malone 2, Nachtigal 2, Vonderschmidt 1).
