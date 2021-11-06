Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart wins title in five sets over Humphrey St. Francis

LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart made amends for last year's disappointment, locking down its third championship at the state volleyball tournament.

The top-ranked Irish defeated Humphrey St. Francis 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 in the Class D-2 final Saturday at the Devaney Center. Sacred Heart stretched its win string to 18 while capturing the school's third state title and first since 2006.

It also was redemption for the Irish, who were swept out of the tourney in last year's semifinals.

Leading the way was senior Erison Vonderschmidt with 27 kills. The last one came on match point and capped her varsity volleyball career.

"This is something I've been working toward since my freshman year," she said. "St. Francis is a really good team, but we had practiced hard and felt like we were really prepared."

The three-time champion Flyers, who reached the final for the ninth time, got off to a strong start. They held a narrow lead throughout much of the first set and held on for a 25-23 win, with Kelly Pfeifer putting down the final kill.

Sacred Heart bounced back to win the second set, breaking a 13-13 tie by going on a 12-4 run. A St. Francis hitting error tied the match at 1-1.