Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart's late surge leads to a state championship

LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart put on a late burst to win its first state title since 2018 and take the Class D-2 girls title back from Humphrey St. Francis with a 43-33 victory Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Irish gained a volleyball-basketball championship sweep, with both finals against St. Francis.

Leading just 32-30 with 4:03 left, Rachel Magdanz made two free throws, then she and Olivia Eickhoff scored on back-to-back layups after Magdanz got the rebound on missed shots by the defending champions. All in a span of 71 seconds.

Magdanz finished with 14 points and Eickhoff 11. Ericson Vonderschmidt had 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Kaylee Stricklin led the Flyers with 10 points.

It was the seventh title for No. 1 Sacred Heart (27-3), which was in its fifth final since 2017. It lost to Wynot in 2019 and to St. Francis last year 57-48 when the Flyers had current Nebraska starter Allison Weidner.

No. 2 St. Francis (25-4) went to the finals three times with Weidner, losing to Sacred Heart in 2018 and to Wynot two years later.

Humphrey St. Francis (25-4).........7 7 11 8—33

Falls City Sacred Heart (27-3).....12 7 11 13—43

HSF: Kylee Wssel 2-9 0-0 6, Kaylee Stricklin 3-4 4-5 10, Emma Baumgart 1-5 1-2 4, Hannah Baumgart 1-7 0-1 2, Jalyssa Hastreiter 1-2 0-0 2, Shelby Gilsdorf 0-3 0-0 0, Karly Kessler 0-2 0-0 0, Isabel Preister 3-5 0-0 9, Leah Kosch 0-0 0-0 0, Nyla Kessler 0-0 0-0 0, Makenna Wietfeld 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-37 8-12 33.

FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 4-8 6-8 14, Olivia Eickhoff 4-8 3-7 11, Lauren Malone 2-2 0-0 4, Jessica Wertenberger 2-6 0-2 4, DeLanie Witt 0-1 2-2 2, Emma Littrel 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Tisdel 0-0 0-0 0, Jentry Lechtenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Keller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-33 15-23 43.

3-point goals: HSF 3-14 (Wessel 2-6, E. Baumgart 1-4, H. Baumgart 0-1, Hastreiter 0-1), FCSH 0-4 (Magdanz 0-1, Wertenberger 0-2, Witt 0-1). Total fouls: HSF 19, FCSH 12. Fouled out: E. Baumgart. Technicals: none. Turnovers: HSF 11, FCSH 11. Rebounds: 25 (Stricklin, E. Baumgart 6), FCSH 31 (Vonderschmidt 10). Field-goal percentage: HSF .297, FCSH .424. Free-throw percentage: HSF .667, FCSH: .652.

