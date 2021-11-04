Class D-2: FCSH, Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot and Maywood-Hayes Center advance to semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis 3, Anselmo-Merna 2

LINCOLN — No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis lost its first set in 12 matches to start its opening-round match.

And dropped the match’s third set as well.

But the Flyers came back to defeat No. 8 Anselmo-Merna 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9.

"This was not our best game, but we survived," an exhausted and relieved St. Francis coach Dean Korus said. "We could have folded a couple times and we didn’t.

"I was hoping I could physically last the match. My heart was in my throat a couple of times, but we’re still here."

Kylee Wessel had 14 kills and Kelly Pfeifer 13 for St. Francis (24-5), which is trying to make the championship round for the second time in three years.

Jade Chandler blew away her per-match average of nine kills by getting 32 for Anselmo-Merna (24-9). The Coyotes were at state for the first time since the tournament’s first year in 1972.

The fourth set was tied at 21-21 before St. Francis libero Hannah Baumgart sent across an over pass from the back row that the Coyotes were unable to handle, and it counted as a kill for a 22-21 Flyer lead.