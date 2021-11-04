Class D-2: FCSH, Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot and Maywood-Hayes Center advance to semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis 3, Anselmo-Merna 2
LINCOLN — No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis lost its first set in 12 matches to start its opening-round match.
And dropped the match’s third set as well.
But the Flyers came back to defeat No. 8 Anselmo-Merna 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9.
"This was not our best game, but we survived," an exhausted and relieved St. Francis coach Dean Korus said. "We could have folded a couple times and we didn’t.
"I was hoping I could physically last the match. My heart was in my throat a couple of times, but we’re still here."
Kylee Wessel had 14 kills and Kelly Pfeifer 13 for St. Francis (24-5), which is trying to make the championship round for the second time in three years.
Jade Chandler blew away her per-match average of nine kills by getting 32 for Anselmo-Merna (24-9). The Coyotes were at state for the first time since the tournament’s first year in 1972.
The fourth set was tied at 21-21 before St. Francis libero Hannah Baumgart sent across an over pass from the back row that the Coyotes were unable to handle, and it counted as a kill for a 22-21 Flyer lead.
An Anselmo-Merna attack error and Emma Baumgart ace serve gave St. Francis a set point. Chandler made it 24-22 before Wessel's kill off the block sent the match to a fifth set at 25-22.
“We changed our offense in the fourth set from 6-2 to 5-1 and that seemed to get us through," Korus said.
St. Francis trailed 7-4 in the fifth set before Kelly Pfeifer's kill triggered a 7-1 run.
Humphrey St. Francis (24-5) — 22 25 20 25 15
Anselmo-Merna (24-9) — 25 14 25 22 9
HSF: Kylie Wessel 14-3-2, Kelly Pfeifer 13-1-3, Kaylee Stricklin 8-0-3, Shelby Gilsdord 1-0-0, Emma Baumgart 1-1-0, Tessa Deets 3-0-1, Morgan Pfeifer 1-0-0, Jalyssa Hastreiter 4-0-0.
AM: Jaide Chandler 32-0-2, Shaylyn Safranek 11-0-2, Hadlee Safranek 6-0-0, Carlee Bartak 1-1-0, Grace Cantrell 0-1-0.
Set assists: HSF: Baumgart 24, Gilsdorf 14, Hastreiter 2, Leah Kosch 1. AM, Cantrell 26, S. Safranek 24.
—Paul Hughes, Norfolk Daily News
Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Exeter-Milligan 0
Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart extended its winning streak to 16 matches by defeating No. 7 Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-16, 29-27.
Erison Vonderschmidt’s 16 kills led Sacred Heart (33-2), which is returning to the semifinals for the second straight year.
Exeter-Milligan (20-11) led 23-22 in the third set. Briana Capek led the Timberwolves with 12 kills.
Falls City Sacred Heart (33-2) — 25 25 29
Exeter-Milligan (20-11) — 20 16 27
FCSH (kills-aces-blocks): Olivia Eickhoff 6-0-1, Rachel Magdanz 6-0-2, Erison Vonderschmidt 16-2-5, London Nachtigal 2-0-0, Taylor Frederick 2-0-2, DeLaine Witt 0-1-0, Lainey Ebel 3-0-0.
EM: Briana Capek 12-0-2, Jozie Kanode 4-0-0, Savana Krupicka 4-0-0, Malorie Staskal 7-0-0, Jasmine Turrubiates 4-0-2, Kian Songster 4-0-0, Emma Olsen 0-2-0.
Set assists: SH: Magdanz 16, Witt 9, Lauren Malone 5, Vonderschmidt 1. EM, Olsen 29, Capek 1, Turrubiates 1.
— Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald
Wynot 3, Stuart 2
No. 5 Wynot validated its subdistrict-final victory over No. 6 Stuart by winning a five-set match against the Broncos in Thursday’s first round of the Class D-2 volleyball tournament.
Karley Heimes had 17 kills and Allison Wieseler nine blocks in the 22-9 Blue Devils’ 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 win.
Lexi Schroeder had 13 kills and Lacey Paxton 10 for Stuart (26-6), which was at state for the first time since 2015.
Stuart (26-6).....25 16 25 20 9
Wynot (22-9)....16 25 21 25 15
S (kills-aces-blocks): Lexi Schroder 13-3-2, Lacey Paxton 10-0-0, Sydney Estill 8-2-0, Cadence Kramer 5-0-2, Taya Schmaderer 2-1-0, Sarah Wallinger 4-2-0.
W: Karley Heimes 17-1-2, Myrah Sudbeck 2-1-0, Amy Tramp 4-0-2, Krystal Sudbeck 3-0-1, Amber Lawson 4-0-4, Lauren Haberman 0-1-0, Kinslee Heimes 0-1-0, Allison Wieseler 2-0-9, Kendra Pinkelman 6-0-1.
Set assists: S, Schmaderer 23, Estill 13, Kramer 1, Schroder 1, Wallinger 1. W, Chloe Heimes 24, Sudbeck 11, Kar. Heimes 1, Kin. Heimes 1, Pinkelman 1.
— Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald
Maywood-Hayes Center 3, Diller-Odell 1
Maywood-Hayes Center is returning to the Class D-2 volleyball semifinals and the Wolves did so Thursday by eliminating two-time defending champion Diller-Odell.
Olivia Hansen had 20 kills as the No. 4 Wolves (27-2) won 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.
Diller-Odell’s sophomore middle hitter, Lilly Swanson, had 27 kills and Madelyn Meyerle 13.
The Griffins (23-10) lost their kills leader, junior Karli Heidemann with 522, to a knee injury in practice three days before district finals.
Maywood-Hayes Center (27-2)....25 25 24 25
Diller-Odell(23-10)......................22 23 26 16
MHC: Olivia Hansen 20-1-1, Alexis Wood 7-0-1, Steve Handsaker 9-0-3, Madalyn Doyle 8-0-0, Kyla Patel 4-0-1, Aniah Seiler 1-0-0, Kiley Hejtmanek 1-1-1.
DO: Lilly Swanson 27-0-0, Madalyn Meyerle 13-0-0, Myleigh Weers 7-0-2, Baileigh Vilda 3-1-0, Keira Hennerberg 1-1-1, Ashley Duis 1-0-0, Rachel Stanosheck 0-1-0.
Set assists: MHC, Hejtmanek 28, Wood 20. DO, Hennerberg 44, Swanson 2, Meyerle 1, Duis 1, Stanosheck 1.
— Stu Pospisil, The World-Herald