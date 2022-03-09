Class D-2 girls: Humphrey St. Francis downs O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jalyssa Hastreiter saw her opportunity and made her move.

The Humphrey St. Francis senior guard turned a momentum changing play into one that helped the Flyers earn a return trip to the Class D2 state championship on Wednesday.

Hastreiter was fouled as she stole the ball with St. Francis clinging to a two-point lead over third-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s at the Devaney Sports Center. Her free throws with 31.9 seconds left helped the defending champions secure a 40-37 victory in a back-and-forth battle.

“I just knew that I had to go for it,” Hastreiter said. “I was going to be shooting if they fouled me, so foul me and I’ll put the free throws in. I just calmed myself, put them in and knew we had it.

“We had a lot of confidence. Those 50/50 balls are a big deal for us, so going after those loose balls is a big difference for us.”

That was a big turn of events after a St. Francis turnover gave the Cardinals life trailing 37-35. But after St. Mary’s brought the ball over midcourt, Hastreiter made her move on a pass before the Cardinals could set up their offense.

“Jalyssa is the most underrated player on my team,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She does so many things that are fantastic but it never gets the ink or gets the attention. She’s a threat to score. She’s a fantastic defender.”

Hastreiter’s two free throws and another one by Emma Baumgart with 14.4 seconds left extended the lead to five before St. Mary’s got a late basket.

“I think maybe our youth might have come out at the end, but I’m so proud of their effort,” Cardinals coach Traci Berg said. “They tried so hard. We played outstanding defense the whole game. I’m proud for us being so young and playing so good. And we’re playing a reigning champion. What more could you ask for in a battle like that?”

Humphrey St. Francis (25-3) used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to earn the win. The first eight points were from senior post Kaylee Stricklin, who had 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half.

Stricklin turned things around after going 1-for-9 from the floor in the first half.

“I kind of visited with her a little bit at halftime about slowing down and letting the game come to her,” Reichmuth said. “She just came through for us big team. She’s undersized to both of their posts but maybe a little quicker and a little stronger.”

O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-7) held a slim 16-15 lead at halftime after the teams traded extended runs.

First it was the Flyers who used four points from Stricklin to start an 8-0 run to take a 10-4 lead with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter.

But the Cardinals answered after a timeout to score seven in a row and go up 11-10 on a Hope Williamson basket to open the second quarter.

“We were out of sync in the first half on offense,” Reichmuth said. “We had 15 points, and we score 58 a game.

“I told the girls at halftime that we’re down by one and we didn’t play a good half. We just have to be two points better than them in this half and we’ll go to the championship.”

St. Mary’s led by six points twice in the third quarter before the Flyers came back.

Mya Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 13 points and Alissa Brabec added 11. The Cardinals, who have nine players on their roster, face fifth-seeded Sterling on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln High in the consolation game.

“We didn’t even have a winning season last year, and here we are in the semis,” Berg said. “We’re going home with a medal, so I’m pretty proud of these girls.”

St. Francis plays in a championship game for the fourth time in five years on Friday at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It means a lot,” Hastreiter said. “We really wanted to prove something since we lost 60% of our points from last year. We wanted to prove it without them.”

And the Flyers will see a familiar foe – top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart, their opponent in last year’s championship game.

“I don’t have to watch them,” Reichmuth said. “I know what they’re going to do. They know what we’re going to do. It’s just a great battle. Total respect for their program. It’ll be a reunion, I guess.”

St. Mary’s (20-7) ........9 7 13 8 -- 37

Humphrey SF (25-3) 10 5 12 13 -- 40

OSM: Alissa Brabec 4-16 0-0 10; Hope Williamson 3-8 0-0 7; Mya Hedstrom 5-9 3-3 13; Lorissa Reiman 1-6 3-5 5; Charley Mlnarik 0-2 0-0 0; Annabelle Barlow 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-43 6-8 37.

HSF: Emma Baumgart 0-3 1-2 1; Hannah Baumgart 1-3 0-0 2; Jalyssa Hastreiter 1-5 2-2 4; Kylee Wessel 2-9 0-0 5; Kaylee Stricklin 6-16 8-8 20; Shelby Gilsdorf 1-4 2-3 4; Isabel Preister 2-3 0-2 4; Karly Kessler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-43 13-17 40.

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Sterling 38

In a game that saw Erison Vonderschmidt match Sterling’s Macy Richardson with 22 points, No. 1 Sacred Heart (26-3) had the better supporting cast.

Rachel Magdanz had 12 points and Olivia Eickhoff 11 for the Irish, who will play No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis at 8 p.m. Friday in the championship game. It will be their fifth title appearance in six years, but they have been runners-up twice since winning in 2017 and 2018.

Falls City SH (26-3) 15 13 6 14—48

Sterling (20-6)........ 7 7 13 11—38

FCSH: Erison Vonderschmidt 22, Rachel Magdanz 12, Olivia Eickhoff 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Jessica Wertenberger 1.

S: Macy Richardson 22, Dakotah Ludemann 5, Lauren Harms 6, Katy Boldt 3, Ella Wingert 2.​