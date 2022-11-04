 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge wins five-set match against Shelton to advance to state final

  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge defeated Shelton in five sets Friday to advance to the final of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament.

The 28-4 Jaguars prevailed 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17 to move on to the 9 a.m. final Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The Bulldogs will play in a third-place match Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup busines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert