Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis completes undefeated season with state title
BASKETBALL

Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis completes undefeated season with state title

Allison Weidner

Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff and Emma Littrel guard Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner as she jumps to shoot.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

After title-game losses in two of the past three years, Humphrey St. Francis completed an undefeated season Saturday for its first state title since 2007.

The top-ranked Flyers got 21 points from NU-bound Allison Weidner and 13 from Alissa Kosch for a 57-48 win over No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Class D-2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Each had a 3-point play midway through the fourth quarter to erase Sacred Heart’s final lead.

Erison Vonderschmidt’s 17 points led the Irish (24-3).

Weidner became the 14th to score 200 points in tournament games.

Nebraska girls basketball tournament Saturday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

