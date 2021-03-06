Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis completes undefeated season with state title

After title-game losses in two of the past three years, Humphrey St. Francis completed an undefeated season Saturday for its first state title since 2007.

The top-ranked Flyers got 21 points from NU-bound Allison Weidner and 13 from Alissa Kosch for a 57-48 win over No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Class D-2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Each had a 3-point play midway through the fourth quarter to erase Sacred Heart’s final lead.

Erison Vonderschmidt’s 17 points led the Irish (24-3).

Weidner became the 14th to score 200 points in tournament games.

Nebraska girls basketball tournament Saturday

