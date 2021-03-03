Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis, Mullen, Falls City Sacred Heart advance to semifinals

— Mike Renning

Mullen 53, Exeter-Milligan 30

Taylor Svoboda and Samantha Moore took charge in the third quarter, when the No. 5 Broncos widened their 25-19 halftime lead to 45-26.

Svoboda, who had only two points in the first half, had eight in the third and finished with 16. Moore had seven in the period and ended matching Svoboda for game honors with 16 points for the 25-2 Broncos.

Exeter-Milligan, at state for the first time since 2018, mustered only four baskets after halftime. Jaiden Papik led the Timberwolves with seven points.

Mullen (25-2).................11 14 20 8—53

Exeter-Milligan (23-5).....8 11 7 4—30

M: Samantha Moore 16, Taylor Svoboda 16, Brooke McCully 10, Kylie Licking 6, Lindey Coble 3, Shelby Welsh 2.

EM: Jaiden Papik 7, Jozie Kanode 6, Cammie Harrison 4, Jasmine Turribiates 4, Daisy Kanobe 2, Cameran Jansky 2, Emma Olsen 5.

— Stu Pospisil

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 31