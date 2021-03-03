Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis, Mullen, Falls City Sacred Heart and Wynot advance to semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Sterling 41
LINCOLN — Hitting on all cylinders never proved to be so true for the Flyers, who used pressure defense, a sharing offense and dominant rebounding to remain undefeated.
Allison Weidner got the parade started with a steal and layup, but Sterling answered with 3-pointer from Katy Boldt to give the Jets their only lead (3-2). St. Francis then finished the quarter with a 23-5 spurt and continued to pull away.
“We played really well early on,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “It was good because we had some girls nervous before the game — it was nice to get ourselves settled in and to work — we knew they could shoot from outside and maybe that got our attention a little bit.”
Weidner, a first-team all-stater and Husker commit, scored a game-high 19 points.
Sterling (15-8)..............8 8 8 17—41
Humphrey SF (23-0).....25 18 12 18—71
S: Macy Richardson 15, Dakotah Ludemann 8, Sierra Goracke 2, Tara Walters 2, Katy Boldt 14.
HSF: Allison Weidner 19, Emma Baumgart 6, Jalyssa Hastreiter 5, Karly Kessler 3, Kylee Wessel 6, Kayla Brandl 2, Kaylee Stricklin 21, Alissa Kosch 9, Makenna Wietfeld 2.
— Mike Renning
Mullen 53, Exeter-Milligan 30
Taylor Svoboda and Samantha Moore took charge in the third quarter, when the Broncos widened their 25-19 halftime lead to 45-26.
Svoboda, who had two points in the first half, had eight in the third and finished with 16. Moore had seven in the period and ended matching Svoboda for game honors with 16 points.
Exeter-Milligan, at state for the first time since 2018, mustered four baskets after halftime. Jaiden Papik led the Timberwolves with seven points.
Mullen (25-2).................11 14 20 8—53
Exeter-Milligan (23-5).....8 11 7 4—30
M: Samantha Moore 16, Taylor Svoboda 16, Brooke McCully 10, Kylie Licking 6, Lindey Coble 3, Shelby Welsh 2.
EM: Jaiden Papik 7, Jozie Kanode 6, Cammie Harrison 4, Jasmine Turribiates 4, Daisy Kanobe 2, Cameran Jansky 2, Emma Olsen 5.
— Stu Pospisil
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 31
Sacred Heart won its tournament opener for the ninth consecutive year, taking control in the third quarter. The Irish got two baskets apiece in the period from Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt, who tied for team scoring honors with 14 points.
The Irish were sharp at the line, making 22 of 30 free throws. All 10 of their fourth-quarter points came at the line.
Conversely, Maywood-Hayes Center was 10 of 23 on free throws. Jaycee Widener led the Wolves with 19 points, two more than her season average.
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-2)......10 10 12 10—42
Maywood-Hayes Center (24-3).......5 11 4 11—31
FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 14, Erison Vonderschmidt 14, Danielle Bippes 4, Jessica Wertenberger 5, Emma Littrel 2, Olivia Eickhoff 3.
MHC: Jaycee Widener 19, Ashlin Broz 6, Stevie Handsaker 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 1.
— Stu Pospisil
Wynot 49, CWC 39
Karley Heimes, a 6-foot junior, scored half of her team-high 16 points in the final quarter to lift No. 4 Wynot to its 12th opening-round victory at state in 13 appearances.
The Blue Devils trailed by one after the first quarter, then outscored the Renegades 17-8 in the second.
CWC senior Morgan Ramsey, with her 16 points, finished with 500 this season.
Wynot (20-6).....8 17 11 13—49
CWC (23-2)........9 10 10 10—39