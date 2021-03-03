Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis remains undefeated with first-round win over Sterling

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 71, No. 8 Sterling 41

LINCOLN — Hitting on all cylinders never proved to be so true Wednesday, as the Flyers used pressure defense, a sharing offense and dominant rebounding to remain undefeated.

Allison Weidner got the parade started for the Flyers with a steal and layup but Sterling answered with 3-pointer from Katy Boldt to give the Jets their only lead (3-2) game. St. Francis then finished the quarter with a 23-5 spurt and continued to pull away.

“We played really well early on,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “It was good because we had some girls nervous before the game — it was nice to get ourselves settled in and to work — we knew they could shoot from outside and maybe that got our attention a little bit.”

Weidner, a first-team all-stater and Husker commit, scored a game-high 19 points.

Sterling (15-8)..............8 8 8 17—41

Humphrey SF (23-0).....25 18 12 18—71

S: Macy Richardson 15, Dakotah Ludemann 8, Sierra Goracke 2, Tara Walters 2, Katy Boldt 14.