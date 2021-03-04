Class D-2: Husker commit Allison Weidner helps Humphrey St. Francis advance to final

LINCOLN — Unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis has had very few close games but had to survive a nail-biter Thursday at the girls state basketball tournament.

Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 31 points and Alissa Kosch added 28 to lift the top-ranked Flyers to a 65-59 win over Mullen in a Class D-2 semifinal. The victory sends 24-0 St. Francis into Saturday's 3:45 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Broncos trailed by 13 in the first half but rallied to take a 59-58 lead with one minute left after a layup by Shelby Welsh. Kosch put the Flyers back on top 15 seconds later by rattling home a 3-pointer.

Kosch, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, then sank four free throws to help St. Francis secure the victory.

"I felt confident in warm-ups," she said. "Then when a couple went in during the game I thought that maybe I could keep doing this."

Kosch sank five 3-pointers, three in the final period. The 5-foot-7 senior averages 11.4 points per game.

"She had a career game for us," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "She played with heart and we have a lot of confidence in her."