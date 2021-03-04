Class D-2: Husker commit Allison Weidner helps Humphrey St. Francis advance to final

LINCOLN — Unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis has had very few close games but had to survive a nail-biter Thursday at the girls state basketball tournament.
Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 31 points and Alissa Kosch added 28 to lift the top-ranked Flyers to a 65-59 win over Mullen in a Class D-2 semifinal. The victory sends 24-0 St. Francis into Saturday's 3:45 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Broncos trailed by 13 in the first half but rallied to take a 59-58 lead with one minute left after a layup by Shelby Welsh. Kosch put the Flyers back on top 15 seconds later by rattling home a 3-pointer.
Kosch, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, then sank four free throws to help St. Francis secure the victory.
"I felt confident in warm-ups," she said. "Then when a couple went in during the game I thought that maybe I could keep doing this."
Kosch sank five 3-pointers, three in the final period. The 5-foot-7 senior averages 11.4 points per game.
"She had a career game for us," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "She played with heart and we have a lot of confidence in her."
Weidner, who averages a state-leading 25.8 points, also played a key role. The Nebraska pledge scored 17 in the first half, 10 in the third quarter and four in the fourth.
She picked up her fourth foul with 1:30 left but made it to the end of the game.
"Coming down to state, we knew it was going to be a dogfight," Weidner said. "We were pretty timid at the start but we gutted through it."
Mullen got a big effort from senior guard Samantha Moore, who scored a team-high 28 points. She had 12 in the fourth quarter before fouling out with 12 seconds left.
St. Francis, which defeated its opponents by an average of 30 points this season, will move on in quest of its fourth state title and first since 2007.
"Allison (Weidner) has been on a mission to get this done," Reichmuth said. "We'll go home to regroup and then be ready to go Saturday."
Mullen (24-3)...........................9 14 17 19—59
Humphrey St. Francis (24-0)......13 17 14 21—65
M: Shelby Welsh 6, Hanna Marshall 4, Lindey Coble 2, Samantha Moore 28, Kylie Licking 3, Taylor Svoboda 10, Brooke McCully 6.
HSF: Allison Weidner 31, Emma Baumgart 2, Hannah Baumgart 2, Kylee Wessel 2, Alissa Kosch 28.
