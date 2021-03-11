Class D-2: Lincoln Parkview advances to state final with win over O’Neill St. Mary’s

LINCOLN — Lincoln Parkview tried to give away its first chance to play in a state final.

The Patriots saw their 20-point lead in the first half dwindle to two early in the fourth quarter before they righted themselves for a 62-53 win over O’Neill St. Mary’s in a Class D-2 semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

They will be in the D-2 final at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle.

“It was a little closer than I wanted it to be, that's for sure,” Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. “We took too many jump shots in that time frame. We had to get to the bucket and finish, and then our man (defense) was pretty weak so I probably should have switched to our diamond-and-one a little quicker and protect them from foul trouble.

“That's more of a coaching mistake than a player mistake in my opinion.”

Jaheim Curry had half of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter for Class D-2’s No. 1 team (27-1).

“This game got really nerve-wracking,” the 6-foot-3 junior point guard said. “We just needed to keep strong, put all our effort out on the court, which I kept saying over and over.”