Class D-2: Lincoln Parkview O'Neill St. Mary's, Humphrey SF, Falls City SH advance to semifinals

No. 1 Lincoln Parkview 71, No. 3 Loomis 54

Mark Lual gave the Patriots, who shot 52% from the field, 22 points and nine rebounds. Michael Ault had 17 points and Jaheim Curry had 15.

Top-ranked Parkview outscored No. 3 Loomis 24-12 in the second quarter for a 41-27 lead. The Wolves’ Quinn Johnson, who had the most points among players at state, made five 3s for 27 points to finish with 672 for the season.

Loomis (22-5)....................15 12 14 13—54

Lincoln Parkview (26-1)...17 24 14 16—71

L: Quinn Johnson 27, Shay Swanson 11, Cristian Blincow 10, Aden Lovitt 3, Aidan Perry 2, Gabe Kimball 1.

LP: Mark Lual 22, Michael Ault 17, Jaheim Curry 15, KeShawn Moore 7, Tom Kraan 6, Elijah Matthews 2, Franco Rossi 2.

No. 4 Humphrey SF 49, No. 6 Wynot

The Flyers erased their three-point halftime deficit with a 15-7 third quarter. Tanner Pfeifer finished with 18 points as St. Francis took advantage of its free-throw advantage. The Flyers were 18 of 26 at the line compared to 5 of 6 for the Blue Devils.