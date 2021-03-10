Class D-2: Lincoln Parkview O'Neill St. Mary's, Humphrey SF, Falls City SH advance to semifinals

No. 1 Lincoln Parkview 71, No. 3 Loomis 54
Mark Lual gave the Patriots, who shot 52% from the field, 22 points and nine rebounds. Michael Ault had 17 points and Jaheim Curry had 15.
Top-ranked Parkview outscored No. 3 Loomis 24-12 in the second quarter for a 41-27 lead. The Wolves’ Quinn Johnson, who had the most points among players at state, made five 3s for 27 points to finish with 672 for the season.
Loomis (22-5)....................15 12 14 13—54
Lincoln Parkview (26-1)...17 24 14 16—71
L: Quinn Johnson 27, Shay Swanson 11, Cristian Blincow 10, Aden Lovitt 3, Aidan Perry 2, Gabe Kimball 1.
LP: Mark Lual 22, Michael Ault 17, Jaheim Curry 15, KeShawn Moore 7, Tom Kraan 6, Elijah Matthews 2, Franco Rossi 2.
No. 4 Humphrey SF 49, No. 6 Wynot
The Flyers erased their three-point halftime deficit with a 15-7 third quarter. Tanner Pfeifer finished with 18 points as St. Francis took advantage of its free-throw advantage. The Flyers were 18 of 26 at the line compared to 5 of 6 for the Blue Devils.
Humphrey SF (21-4)....10 6 15 18—49
Wynot (19-8)...............10 9 7 15—41
HSF: Haustyn Forney 7, Jack Lubiocher 2, Justin Liefeld 13, Jaden Kosch 4, Austin Liefeld 3, Tanner Pfeifer 18, Tyler Preister 2.
W: Owen Sudbeck 2, Anthony Haberman 9, Zack Foxhaven 1, Jack Kuchta 2, Charlie Schroeder 15, Garrett Lange 12.
No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart 49, No. 2 Mullen 47
Junior guard Jakob Jordan gave the Irish their first lead since early in the game on a spin move with 40 seconds left. They trailed by as many as 11.
Sophomore guard Evan Keithley tied the game 47-47 on a 3-pointer, his only points of the game. Jacob Froeschl had 14 points and Jack Fiegener 13 for Sacred Heart, which kept its 2020 title defense alive.
Clayton Moore, a sophomore, had 20 points for Mullen.
Falls City Sacred Heart (18-7)....10 7 19 13—49
Mullen (23-4)...............................15 13 12 7—47
FCSH: Jacob Froeschl 14, Jack Fiegener 13, Brogan Nachtigal 8, Jakob Jordan 6, Evan Keithley 3, Joe Simon 3, Kyle Bauman 2.
M: Clayton Moore 20, Brandon Walker 10, Bryce McIntosh 8, Trevor Kuncl 6, Jaden Emerson 3.
No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, No. 8 Osceola 50
After an exit in the opening round at state last season, O’Neill St. Mary’s powered through an opening round at Lincoln East on Wednesday.
After trading blows with the Bulldogs in the first eight minutes, the Cardinals methodically pulled away.
“I really think our experience down here last year helped us a lot today,” St. Mary’s coach Luke Bulau said. “Last year we had the deer-in-the-headlights look — today we settled in and played our game against a very good team.”
Aidan Hedstrom paced St. Mary's with 21 points.
Osceola (20-7).................9 6 13 22—50
O'Neill St. Mary (23-2)....9 13 14 26—62
O: Isaiah Zelasney 15, Thad Rathjen 4, Wyatt Urban 11, Kale Gustafson 11, Carson Watts 7, Carter Girard 2.
OSM: Isaac Everitt 6, Tate Thompson 3, Blake Benson 12, Connor Semin 10, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 8, Aidan Hedstrom 6 21.