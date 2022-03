Class D-2: Lincoln Parkview wins first boys state basketball title

LINCOLN — They finished third in 2020.

They were second last year.

This time, Lincoln Parkview finished the job at the boys state basketball tournament.

The second-ranked Patriots captured the Class D-2 title Saturday night with a 64-48 win over O'Neill St. Mary's in the final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Parkview finished the season 21-6 while winning its first championship.

"I didn't think this would happen back in January," coach Nathan Godwin said. "But our guys worked every day to improve."

Parkview opened a 12-point lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by 6-foot-8 center Jaquez Curry. The Patriots led 44-36 heading into the final period.

The Cardinals got within six early in the period but Parkview went on to widen its lead, taking a double-digit advantage when Michael Ault sank a long 3-pointer. Parkview hit 7 of 14 3s overall.

St. Mary's saw the deficit grow to 18 late in the game.

"It's huge for Parkview," Godwin said. "It's massive to get a state championship."

The Cardinals, who were eliminated by Parkview in last year's semifinal, were seeking their second title and first since 2012.

Ault led the way with 19 points while Curry had 17 points and eight rebounds. Brayden Ulrich chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds.

Aidan Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 18 points.

The Patriots went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter to grab a 17-7 lead. St. Mary's got within two in the second quarter but a late basket by Ulrich sent Parkview to the locker room with a 27-23 advantage.

Parkview had the best of it from the field in the opening half, shooting 48% from the field. The Cardinals shot 28%, hurt by a 3-for-15 performance from behind the arc.

Lincoln Parkview (21-6).....17 10 17 20—64

O'Neill St. Mary's (26-3).......9 14 13 12—48

LP: Viktar Kachalouski 4-10 0-1 10, Maurice Reide 3-5 1-2 7, Michael Ault 6-10 4-4 19, Brayden Ulrich 4-8 0-4 8, Jaquez Curry 7-8 1-2 17, Elijah Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Roope Heinilae 0-1 0-0 0, Terance Pittman 0-3 3-4 3. Totals 24-45 9-17 64.

OSM: Isaac Everitt 2-9 0-0 0, Tate Thompson 2-4 1-1 5, Blake Benson 3-11 0-0 9, Adam Everitt 2-9 0-0 6, Aidan Hedstrom 5-15 8-9 18, Dalton Alder 0-1 0-0 0, Gabe Pribil 0-1 0-0 0, Charles Barlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 11-14 48.

3-point goals: LP 7-14 (Kachalouski 2-3, Reide 0-1, Ault 3-6, Curry 2-3, Pittman 0-1), OSM 5-28 (I. Everitt 2-8, Thompson 0-2, Benson 3-10, A. Everitt 0-5, Hedstrom 0-2, Alder 0-1). Total fouls: LP 17, OSM 14. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Turnovers: LP 11, OSM 6.

Rebounds: LP 42 (Ulrich 12), OSM 22 (A. Everitt 22). Field-goal percentage: LP .533, OSM .302. Free-throw percentage: LP .529, OSM .786.

