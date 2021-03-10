Class D-2: O'Neill St. Mary's advances to semifinals

No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, No. 8 Osceola 50

After an exit in the opening round at state last season, O’Neill St. Mary’s powered through an opening round at Lincoln East on Wednesday.

After trading blows with the Bulldogs in the first eight minutes, the Cardinals methodically pulled away.

“I really think our experience down here last year helped us a lot today,” St. Mary’s coach Luke Bulau said. “Last year we had the deer-in-the-headlights look — today we settled in and played our game against a very good team.”

Aidan Hedstrom paced St. Mary's with 21 points.

Osceola (20-7)....................9 6 13 22—50

O'Neill St. Mary (23-2)........9 13 14 26—62

O: Isaiah Zelasney 15, Thad Rathjen 4, Wyatt Urban 11, Kale Gustafson 11, Carson Watts 7, Carter Girard 2.

OSM: Isaac Everitt 6, Tate Thompson 3, Blake Benson 12, Connor Semin 10, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 8, Aidan Hedstrom 6 21.

Other Class D-2 first-round games

» Lincoln Parkview 71, Loomis 54