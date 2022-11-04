Class D-2: Overton heading to first title match after inching by Humphrey St. Francis

Junior JoLee Ryan had six kills with two aces in the fifth set, leading Overton to its first state title match with a 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory over Humphrey St. Francis.

"She really took it to them," her coach and mother, Hayley, said. "We really had to emphasize this year, you have to make it aggressive. You can't give them easy balls."

JoLee Ryan finished with 27 kills, three blocks, four aces, two set assists and 19 digs for the Eagles.

St. Francis maintained a narrow advantage in the fourth set before Overton struck from a different direction. Natalie Wood broke a 19-19 tie with a pair of kills and added another before rotating to the back row.

That brought Ryan back to the front row. Daisy Ryan, also the coach's daughter, nailed a kill to put Overton ahead 26-25, and JoLee Ryan finished it off.

Overton got kills from both Ryan sisters and an ace from JoLee Ryan in the fifth set to grab a 7-3 lead it never gave up.

The Eagles will face Howells-Dodge in the state championship at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.

Humphrey St. Francis (25-5)... 25 12 25 24 15

Overton (30-4)........................ 23 25 20 26 12

HSF (kills-aces-blocks): Kylee Wessel 22-2-2, Tessa Deets 21-0-2, Leah Kosch 9-0-0, Tori Jarosz 4-0-3, Makenna Wietfeld 2-1-0, Emma Baumgart 2-0-1, Hannah Baumgart 0-0-1. Totals: 60-4-8.

O: JoLee Ryan 27-4-3, Natalie Wood 16-1-1, Daisy Ryan 10-2-0, Adysen McCarter 6-0-1, Ashlyn Florell 5-1-0, Gracyn Luther 2-0-0. Totals: 66-8-5.

Set assists: HSF 56 (E. Baumgart 52, Kosch 1, Wietfeld 1, H. Baumgart 1, Ava Hastreiter 1), O 60 (Florell 53, Luther 5, J. Ryan 2).