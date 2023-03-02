LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Leyton 64-30 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 24-3 Irish are the defending state champions and are seeking their eighth state title in their 27th trip to the tourney.
Sacred Heart advances to a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Warriors, making their first state tournament appearance since 1983, finish 16-6.
