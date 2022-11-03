Class D-2: Top seed Howells-Dodge rolls into semifinals

Top-seeded Howells-Dodge defeated Stuart 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 in a Class D-2 first-round match Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Jaguars, who won the Class D-1 title last year, advance to play in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Overton gets past St. Mary

Natalie Wood had 17 kills Thursday to lead Overton past O'Neill St. Mary 26-24, 25-13, 25-22 in a first-round Class D-2 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The Eagles advance to an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

JoLee Ryan had 12 kills for 29-4 Overton, which is seeking its first state title in its fifth appearance at state.

Mya Hedstrom had 14 kills to lead the Cardinals, who finish 28-5.

O'Neill St. Mary (28-5) ... 24;13;22

Overton (29-4) ... 26;25;25

SM (kills-aces-blocks): Alissa Brabec 0-3-0, Hope Williamson 0-1-0, Mya Hedstrom 14-0-2, Joslyn Eby 0-1-0, Lorissa Reiman 13-1-1.

O: Adysen McCarter 3-2-0, Gracyn Luther 2-0-0, JoLee Ryan 12-4-0, Ashlyn Florell 4-0-1, Daisy Ryan 9-0-0, Natalie Wood 17-1-1.

Set assists: SM 25 (Brabec 25); O 38 (Florell 34, Luther 4).