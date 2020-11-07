Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell beats CWC to win title in five-set thriller

LINCOLN — Diller-Odell defeated CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 on Saturday to win the Class D-2 championship at the state volleyball tournament.
The 33-1 Griffins rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the final set to win their second straight title. They were the Class D-1 champions last year.
CWC finishes the season 33-2.
