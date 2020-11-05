 Skip to main content
Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell beats Nebraska Christian in four; CWC tops Wynot
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell beats Nebraska Christian in four; CWC tops Wynot

Diller-Odell

Diller-Odell enjoyed a first-round victory at the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament.

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Diller-Odell defeated Nebraska Christian 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 in a Class D-2 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The win lifts the 31-1 Griffins into a 9 a.m. semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles finish the season 18-9.

In the other early D-2 match, CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) defeated Wynot 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22.

The 32-1 Renegades move on to play in a Friday semifinal at approximately 11 a.m.

The Blue Devils finish the season 18-5.

