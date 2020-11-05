Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWC, Maywood-Hayes Center, Falls City Sacred Heart reach semis

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Diller-Odell defeated Nebraska Christian 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 in a Class D-2 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The win lifts the 31-1 Griffins into a 9 a.m. semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles finish the season 18-9.

In the other early D-2 match, CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) defeated Wynot 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22.

The Blue Devils finish the season 18-5.

In the third D-2 match, Maywood-Hayes Center remained unbeaten with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-22 win over Mullen.

The 29-0 Wolves advance to play CWC in a semifinal Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

The Broncos finish the season 28-6.

And in the last D-2 match, Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Humphrey St. Francis 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.

The 26-6 Irish move on to play top-ranked Diller-Odell in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday.

The Flyers, state runners-up last year, finish the season 26-3.

