Class D-2 volleyball: Heidemann sisters come through for Diller-Odell; Other first-round results

The 5-foot-11 Addison, who entered state with 718 assists and 122 kills, will be a walk-on next year at Iowa State. Karli is taller at 6-2 and is only a sophomore, so her college plans are not yet set, though a Division I school is probably in her future.

​That's pretty good stuff for a school with just 27 girls.

Still, the Griffins found themselves in an unusual spot after dropping the first set Thursday. Hestermann said she told her team it needed to respond.

"We're here to make a statement," she said. "I knew that we had to come back strong and get the momentum back."

​With the help of three aces from Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell grabbed a 7-0 lead in the second set. The Griffins cruised to a 14-point win and then held on for a six-point victory in the third set.

Diller-Odell dropped the hammer in the fourth set, grabbing a 14-2 advantage. The Heidemanns fittingly combined on the final point as Addison set Karli, who pounded kill No. 31 to end it.

"We know what those two can do," Hestermann said. "They're both very coachable and they also make sure that everybody on the team is involved."

The coach added that her team is focused in Addison Heidemann's final varsity season as setter.