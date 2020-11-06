Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWS earn sweeps to reach finals

LINCOLN — Diller-Odell defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 on Friday to capture a Class D-2 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament.

The 32-1 Griffins, who won Class D-1 last year, will seek to make it two state titles in a row Saturday in a 9 a.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the other semifinal, CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.

The 33-1 Renegades will play Diller-Odell for the championship.

It was the first loss of the season for the 29-1 Wolves, who will play in a consolation game Saturday.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.