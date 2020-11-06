 Skip to main content
Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWS earn sweeps to reach finals
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWS earn sweeps to reach finals

LINCOLN — Diller-Odell defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 on Friday to capture a Class D-2 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament.

The 32-1 Griffins, who won Class D-1 last year, will seek to make it two state titles in a row Saturday in a 9 a.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the other semifinal, CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.

The 33-1 Renegades will play Diller-Odell for the championship.

It was the first loss of the season for the 29-1 Wolves, who will play in a consolation game Saturday.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

