Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell, CWS earn sweeps to reach finals

Diller-Odell celebrates after defeating Falls City Sacred Heart to reach the Class D-2 finals.
CWC celebrates after defeating Maywood-Hayes Center to reach the Class D-2 state championship match.
LINCOLN — Diller-Odell defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 on Friday to capture a Class D-2 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament.
The 32-1 Griffins, who won Class D-1 last year, will seek to make it two state titles in a row Saturday in a 9 a.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In the other semifinal, CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.
The 33-1 Renegades will play Diller-Odell for the championship.
It was the first loss of the season for the 29-1 Wolves, who will play in a consolation game Saturday.
North Platte's Calry Purdy (24) spikes the ball over the net against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran sophomore Erika Young spikes the ball against Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo junior Mya Larson swings at a ball during Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul senior Josie Jakubowski attempts to hit a ball during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul senior Teegan Hansel, left, and sophomore Jenna Jakubowski jump to block Broken Bow senior Emma Schall’s attempt at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, a Nebraska volleyball recruit. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played in a Class B first-round match at the 2020 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Jess Stander. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
