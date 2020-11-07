Class D-2 volleyball: Diller-Odell 'fought hard' again to win state in five-set thriller

LINCOLN — A 7-0 deficit in the fifth set of a volleyball match rarely ends well for the trailing team.

Not so Saturday with Diller-Odell, which fought its way back to capture a second consecutive state title.

The Griffins defeated CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 in the Class D-2 final of the state volleyball tournament. Diller-Odell (33-1) won the Class D-1 title last year.

"Our girls fought hard all season,'' coach Reba Hestermann said. "We kind of let up a little bit today but our team is resilient.''

The momentum swung wildly in the match but one constant was a quick start each set by CWC. That began in the opening set when the Renegades jumped to a 7-0 advantage — the same lead it would eventually take in the final set.

"I felt like we had to be aggressive,'' CWC coach Diane Kasselder said. "We got off to a great start in every set and that helped our confidence.''

The Griffins managed to climb out of that early hole to capture the first set 26-24. The second set also was close but Diller-Odell won by five to take a 2-0 lead in the match.