LINCOLN — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller burst out of the gate with the start it wanted, beating Osceola 62-54 in the first round of the Class D-2 state basketball tournament for the Mustangs' first tourney win since 1976.

"I can't even describe it," SEM coach Darby Line said. "It's been a long, long time for this school to get a win a state, so its a great step for us today,"

The game was tight until the early fourth, where the Mustangs built an eight-point lead. After that, the difference never exceeded two possessions on either side to that point.

Osceola warmed up from the field and slimmed the lead to two points late.

However, SEM was unfazed, with Creyton Line being as steady as they come from the free throw line, and the defense notching key stops when needed.

The line was crucial to SEM's fourth-quarter success, with the Mustangs going 16-24 on free throws.

Offensively, SEM used sturdy, consistent rebounding, and an aggressive attacking approach to the rim.

Jace Rosentreader was a key piece in the offense's dash to the basket, making crafty finishes at the rim. Rosentreader finished with 25 points.

"Jace played the game of his life," Darby Line said. "He's continued to get better over the last month, and he did a fantastic job being patient getting to the rim and being smart,"

Kellen Eggleston and Ryan Arbuthnot headed the presence underneath, giving the opponent constant problems.

The fast pace of play was intentional, with SEM running with nine deep, hoping to draw fatigue on Osceola's six-man rotation.

The strategy worked in the fourth, with the more aggressive play leading to the multitude of fouls.

However, Osceola did not go down easily, keeping with the Mustangs step-by-step.

The Bulldogs' Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney lived up to their top billing as Osceola's two stars, leading the way in scoring and preventing any offensive droughts.

Zelasney had 25 points, and Gustafson added 20.

"They've got two studs on their team," Creyton Line said. "We had to help off on those guys and make sure to get them stopped, and I think that was the key"

That helped Osceola grab the lead in the third quarter. Gustafson and Zelasney got tough buckets down low, and Kolton Neujahr splashed in a three to take the lead to six.

Then after a timeout, SEM reignited, Line got a fastbreak and-1, and Rosentreader made a tight finish after a pinpoint pass underneath, giving SEM a one-point lead at the end of the third.

"I told them we need to calm down and play basketball as a team," Rosentreader said. "No need to talk, no need to argue, just play as a team,"

SEM moves on to face Wynot at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

"We're going to celebrate this one, we're going to have some fun," Creyton Line said. "But we gotta focus up quick, we'll have a team meeting tonight and go over what needs to get done."

— Justin Slepicka, Kearney Hub

Wynot 57, Paxton 47

Wynot used a mix of inside and outside scoring to steadily pull away from Paxton and post a 57-47 victory in a Class D-1 first round game at the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All five starters hit a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils (23-4), who also were productive on inside shots and putbacks.

Wynot jumped to a 9-4 lead early, but Paxton (17-6) answered with a 7-0 run, which included Ryline Johns’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

A Zack Foxhoven 3 ignited a 9-3 stretch for Wynot to give it an 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Tigers got within one twice before halftime, but the Blue Devils got a putback by Carson Wieseler just before the buzzer to head to the locker room with a 25-19 advantage.

Wynot got off to a slow start in the second half, turning the ball over on its first three possessions, but the Blue Devils quickly got back on track and used an 11-2 run to expand their lead to 36-23.

Isaiah Fox tried to get Paxton back into the game while scoring 13 points in the fourth. But the Tigers never got closer than nine points.

Foxhoven finished with a team-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Chase Schroeder added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Fox had a game-high 22 points for Paxton, which saw starter Tanner Hebblethwaite foul out with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

The win snapped a streak of three consecutive first-round losses by Wynot, which posted its first state tournament victory since placing third in 2017.

The Blue Devils will look to advance to their first championship since winning the 2013 title when they play in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday