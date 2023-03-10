LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils made just enough shots and held on defensively to beat the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs 53-50 in the Nebraska Class D2 boys state basketball semifinals.

With the win, Wynot advances to the championship game for the first time since 2017, when it finished runner-up in D2.

“We made enough plays in the game to win it,” Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. “The kids stuck together. There was challenges out there. They’re a big, athletic, strong team and it was hard to keep them off the boards and I thought we made enough plays on offense. We just needed to make enough free throws in the end to pull it out.”

The Blue Devils found themselves trailing 15-8 with seven minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter after a three from Noah Eggelston. Wynot responded with an 11-3 run to take a one-point lead before two free throws from Kellen Eggelston put the Mustangs back up.

After some back and forth, Zack Foxhoven put the Blue Devils ahead by two on a trey with 33 seconds left. Kellen Eggelston hit two free throws to tie it at the other end. On Wynot’s ensuing possession, Dylan Heine drove to the paint, then kicked it back out to Foxhoven, who hit a deep three to put his team ahead 27-24 at halftime.

Foxhoven led the team with 12 points, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Chase Schroeder joined him at the top with 12 of his own.

Wynot was shooting just 3-for-17 from the field in the first quarter, but shot 7-for-12 in the second quarter to help them rally. Overcoming the nerves of a big stage had a lot to do with it.

“Sometimes you get in a different gym you haven’t played in and a different environment and everybody’s excited and nervous at the same time,” Heimes said. “I thought after the first quarter, we settled in and started playing our basketball.”

Wynot continued to do so to open up the third quarter, coming out on a 10-2 run. Colin Wieseler provided the exclamation point with a three from the corner to make it 37-26 with 3:30 to go.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller wasn’t done yet, answering back with an 8-0 run. Foxhoven gave Wynot breathing room with another three, then Colt Schroeder drove for two.

With 14.1 seconds left, Chase Schroeder made the back end of two free throws, then Creyton Line drove for a two-point jumper just before the break, but Wynot held a 41-36 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

A layup by Kellen Eggelston off a turnover by the Blue Devils made it a three-point game with 4:58 remaining. Wynot began to make some free throws and Carson Wieseler drove for a layup to make it a 48-42 game. Rosentrader made two of his own at the other end as the Blue Devils began to miss opportunities to make free throws on their end.

S-E-M got the ball with 37 seconds left down by four with a chance to make it a one-score game. On the inbounds pass, Andrew Haberman stole the ball, and made both free throws to make it a 51-45 game with 34.6 seconds left.

The defensive play was one of many made by the Blue Devils, who forced 16 turnovers, including four in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody’s got to make their plays and it happened to be his time,” Heimes said. “We preached as a team that it’s a team defense. We got to help the next guy out and help the helper and stuff.

“I thought the guys did a great job of competing and he did a great job. That was his time.”

The Mustangs still weren’t done yet, as Noah Eggfelston made a two at the other end to cut into Wynot’s lead. Chase Schroeder made a breakaway layup with 18.8 left, but Rosentrader hit a trey with 12 seconds left to make it a three-point game.

Haberman corralled the ball on the ensuing possession and drew a foul to go to the line. The sophomore, who was 4-for-4 heading into the attempts, missed both free throws. With no timeouts left, the Mustangs got the rebound and stormed down the court looking to tie the game.

Colt Schroeder ran down the court, stopped and kicked it back up to Ryan Arbuthnot. Arbuthnot dribbled to his right, then heaved a three-point attempt that bounded off the front of the rim and into the arms of Foxhoven, who dribbled it out until the clock struck zero.

“There wasn’t a lot we could do,” Mustangs coach Darby Line said. “They were standing around the outside of the three-point line. We were just trying to get the ball to somebody that could get an open look.

“Two points doesn’t do you any good without a timeout. We had to get a three and we got a nice look out of it and it just didn’t quite fall.”

Foxhoven hit a two to start the game, but Noah Eggelston responded with a three to put S-E-M ahead by one. Rosentrader added two free throws, then Dylan Heine hit a three to tie it with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

Creyton Line and Jayson Guthard each drove for two to keep the Mustangs in front, but Heine hit another three with 29.9 seconds left to make it a one-point game after the first eight minutes.

Heine, who finished with nine points for Wynot, felt that confidence helped the team snap out of its first-quarter funk.

“We’ve just got to keep shooting,” he felt. “Trust in each other and they'll eventually fall.”

Wynot will play for the Class D2 championship on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Its opponent will be the Lincoln Parkview Christian Patriots, the defending champions of the class.

Coach Heimes’s biggest word of advice to the Blue Devils was to enjoy the moment.

“We’ll be ready in the moment tomorrow and we’ll go compete and do what we do,” he said. “We want to be the best we can at the end of the year.”

S-E-M 9 15 12 14 — 50

Wynot 8 19 14 12 — 53

SUMNER-EDDYVILLE-MILLER (21-6): Kellen Eggelston 12, Noah Eggelston 10, Jace Rosentrader 10, Creyton Line 5, Colt Schroeder 2, Jayson Guthard 11, Total 50.

WYNOT (23-4): Zack Foxhoven 12, Dylan Heine 9, Carson Wieseler 4, Andrew Haberman 6, Kasen Koch 2, Chase Schroeder 12, Colin Wieseler 8, Total 53.

No. 1 Lincoln Parkview 86, No. 2 Shelton 57

Viktar Kachalouski poured in 29 points to lead the defending state champs, who advanced to the final for the third straight year. Terance Pittman and Maurice Reide added 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Kachalouski, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 13 points in the first quarter to lead the Patriots to a 24-18 lead they never relinquished. His basket with four seconds left in the first half put Parkview up 44-37 at halftime.

Riley Bombeck's 22 points paced Shelton.

— Ron Powell, Lincoln Journal Star

