LINCOLN — Wynot used a mix of inside and outside scoring to steadily pull away from Paxton and post a 57-47 victory in a Class D-1 first round game at the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All five starters hit a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils (23-4), who also were productive on inside shots and putbacks.
Wynot jumped to a 9-4 lead early, but Paxton (17-6) answered with a 7-0 run, which included Ryline Johns’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
A Zack Foxhoven 3 ignited a 9-3 stretch for Wynot to give it an 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Tigers got within one twice before halftime, but the Blue Devils got a putback by Carson Wieseler just before the buzzer to head to the locker room with a 25-19 advantage.
Wynot got off to a slow start in the second half, turning the ball over on its first three possessions, but the Blue Devils quickly got back on track and used an 11-2 run to expand their lead to 36-23.
Isaiah Fox tried to get Paxton back into the game while scoring 13 points in the fourth. But the Tigers never got closer than nine points.
Foxhoven finished with a team-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Chase Schroeder added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Fox had a game-high 22 points for Paxton, which saw starter Tanner Hebblethwaite foul out with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
The win snapped a streak of three consecutive first-round losses by Wynot, which posted its first state tournament victory since placing third in 2017.
The Blue Devils will look to advance to their first championship since winning the 2013 title when they play in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News » Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, left, and Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner react to an official's call in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody dribbles past Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin tries to work his way around Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield dribbles the ball towards the basket in the second half against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jared Townsley, left, fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield shoots in front of Lincoln East's Jang Dak during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, right, knocks the ball away from Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebrask state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech looks to pass the ball against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson dribbles past Lincoln North Star's William Schafer during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson shoots a first-half three-point basket in front of Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner shoots in front of Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dunks in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the first half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson scores in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the second half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler falls in front of Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons, left, while shoot the ball after being fouled by Kuet Gatwech, right, during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribbles the ball against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell shoots a free throw int he first half against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody, right, and Lincoln East's Christian Melessa both reach for a rebound during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown pulls down a rebound in front of Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning shoots over Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown attempts a three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell celebrates a first-half three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!