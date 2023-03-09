LINCOLN — Wynot used a mix of inside and outside scoring to steadily pull away from Paxton and post a 57-47 victory in a Class D-1 first round game at the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All five starters hit a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils (23-4), who also were productive on inside shots and putbacks.

Wynot jumped to a 9-4 lead early, but Paxton (17-6) answered with a 7-0 run, which included Ryline Johns’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

A Zack Foxhoven 3 ignited a 9-3 stretch for Wynot to give it an 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Tigers got within one twice before halftime, but the Blue Devils got a putback by Carson Wieseler just before the buzzer to head to the locker room with a 25-19 advantage.

Wynot got off to a slow start in the second half, turning the ball over on its first three possessions, but the Blue Devils quickly got back on track and used an 11-2 run to expand their lead to 36-23.

Isaiah Fox tried to get Paxton back into the game while scoring 13 points in the fourth. But the Tigers never got closer than nine points.

Foxhoven finished with a team-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Chase Schroeder added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Fox had a game-high 22 points for Paxton, which saw starter Tanner Hebblethwaite foul out with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

The win snapped a streak of three consecutive first-round losses by Wynot, which posted its first state tournament victory since placing third in 2017.

The Blue Devils will look to advance to their first championship since winning the 2013 title when they play in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

