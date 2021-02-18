Class D: From summer workouts to state tournament, Plainview's goal has been to three-peat

Adhering to the score early and score often approach helped Plainview secure its third consecutive Class D state championship title even before Thursday’s championship bouts began.
The Pirates became the fifth Class D school to win at least three consecutive state team titles by finishing with 110.5 points. Southwest and Palmer tied for second place with 75 points apiece, in the meet at the CHI Health Center.
Mullen (1989-91), Rushville (2001-03) and Howells (2007-09) were three-time winners before Amherst set the class record by winning seven consecutive titles beginning in 2010.
“This summer, when we started our workouts in June, we said that was the goal,” Plainview coach Chad Schumacher said. “Everybody wanted to be in the three-peat. That was huge for us. These kids just believe in what we’re doing. They will do whatever we ask them to do.”
The primary charge the past two days was to score as many points as possible in Wednesday’s opening round bouts and the wrestle-backs and semifinals earlier Thursday that were contested on their home mat shipped in for the meet.
Mission accomplished as the Pirates went from 57 points on Wednesday to 102.5 before the championship matches.
“Even if you take one loss, you can’t take two right away,” Schumacher said. “You have to give yourself a shot to get a medal. Score points no matter what. Get after it, be fast, do what you need to do.”
Plainview’s final eight points came from its two individual champions. Eli Lanham got the evening off to a good start with a 4-1 victory over Superior sophomore Hayden Neeman in the 106-pound match.
Lanham scored a takedown with 10 seconds remaining in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Following a scoreless second period, Lanham got a reversal to get out of the down position just five seconds into the third period.
At the 2019 championships, Lanham won his first state title at 106 pounds as a sophomore. Things didn’t work out as well in 2020, when Lanham lost the 106-title bout to Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley.
This season Bennett moved up to 113 and won his second state title with a 9-3 decision over Lane Bohac of East Butler.
It’s a rare feat for a wrestler to remain in the lightest weight class for four seasons. It’s something Schumacher said he doesn’t remember seeing in his 23 years of coaching.
Lanham stayed at 106 because he wanted to make certain his junior season wasn’t the one he would remember for all the wrong reasons.
“I was really just focused on getting back to where I was my sophomore year,” Lanham said. “I didn’t let that loss come out of my head once. Dreading something the whole offseason is not a good feeling. I definitely didn’t want to dread something the rest of my life.
“That’s why it was so important for me to go out on top.”
Plainview junior Scout Ashburn also won his second state title Thursday with a 4-2 overtime victory over Sandhills Valley’s Dayton Gipe at 120 pounds.
Ashburn secured the winning points with 10 seconds remaining in overtime to improve to 47-1 while handing Gipe his first loss of the season.
For the second day, longtime Plainview head coach Dean Boyer was able to watch the Pirates perform in person. Boyer has been in Omaha since August receiving cancer treatments, including a bone marrow transplant that kept his ability to watch from the CHI Health Center stands in doubt until Valentine’s Day.
Both Lanham and Schumacher said it was uplifting for Boyer, who has led the Plainview program for 27 years, to be in the stands to see his team once again take home the championship trophy.
“That was in the back of our heads the whole season,” Lanham said. “(All three coaches) said don’t base your season on that because we’d be putting too much pressure on ourselves. In the beginning of the season, that was our (motivation) and we weren’t wrestling to par.
“So we kind of changed that but it was still there the whole entire season.”