Class D: From summer workouts to state tournament, Plainview's goal has been to three-peat

Adhering to the score early and score often approach helped Plainview secure its third consecutive Class D state championship title even before Thursday’s championship bouts began.

The Pirates became the fifth Class D school to win at least three consecutive state team titles by finishing with 110.5 points. Southwest and Palmer tied for second place with 75 points apiece, in the meet at the CHI Health Center.

Mullen (1989-91), Rushville (2001-03) and Howells (2007-09) were three-time winners before Amherst set the class record by winning seven consecutive titles beginning in 2010.

“This summer, when we started our workouts in June, we said that was the goal,” Plainview coach Chad Schumacher said. “Everybody wanted to be in the three-peat. That was huge for us. These kids just believe in what we’re doing. They will do whatever we ask them to do.”

The primary charge the past two days was to score as many points as possible in Wednesday’s opening round bouts and the wrestle-backs and semifinals earlier Thursday that were contested on their home mat shipped in for the meet.

Mission accomplished as the Pirates went from 57 points on Wednesday to 102.5 before the championship matches.