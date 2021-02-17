Class D: One fan in the stands has Plainview wrestlers 'pumped' for state tournament

“This is going to be a close tournament this year just because of the sheer numbers that we have down here,” Schumacher said. “We figured that the top seven teams are going to be within about 15 points of each other.

“What wins your tournaments down here at state is not your guys you throw into the semis. It’s the backdoor points. It’s been proven here time and time and time again. Our emphasis this week has been even if you lose, we’ve got to keep winning.”

Both Plainview and Elkhorn Valley had four wrestlers in the semifinals and two in the consolation rounds for Thursday’s bouts that are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will compete for state championships Thursday at 7 p.m. along with Class A wrestlers.

Eli Lanham kicked off Plainview’s pin parade by sending freshman Cash Davis of Hyannis to the consolation round with a fall at 39 seconds of their 106-pound opening round match.

Two hours later Lanham became the first Pirate to advance to Thursday’s 1 p.m. semifinals with an 8-0 major decision in the quarterfinals over Twin Loup junior Nolan Osborn.