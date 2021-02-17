Class D: One fan in the stands has Plainview wrestlers 'pumped' for state tournament

All nine Plainview wrestlers who qualified for the Class D state wrestling championships came to the CHI Health Center Wednesday with plenty of motivational muscle.
The Pirates are the two-time defending Class D state champions, but this season’s title defense has been without head coach Dean Boyer at practices or meets as he has been undergoing cancer treatments.
Longtime assistant coach Chad Schumacher, the former Randolph head coach, told the Pirates that a familiar face was going to be watching them in person during Wednesday’s opening round, quarterfinals and two rounds of consolation bouts.
It was on Valentine’s Day that Schumacher learned Boyer had been cleared to attend the state meet.
“He’s got two masks on, he’s got his gloves on, but he’s still here,” Schumacher said. “We’re at districts, he’s watching (online). He sends us a note, ‘Tell them to fix their feet, I can’t watch their matches.’ I wish he was down here. The kids are pumped up for this.”
The Pirates proved that on the mat, winning six of their nine first round matches and qualifying four for the semifinals to take a 57-40.5 lead over Elkhorn Valley. Southwest is third with 37 points, followed by Burwell )35.5), Sutherland (34), Winside (33.5) and three teams each with 33 points — East Butler, Mullen and North Central.
“This is going to be a close tournament this year just because of the sheer numbers that we have down here,” Schumacher said. “We figured that the top seven teams are going to be within about 15 points of each other.
“What wins your tournaments down here at state is not your guys you throw into the semis. It’s the backdoor points. It’s been proven here time and time and time again. Our emphasis this week has been even if you lose, we’ve got to keep winning.”
Both Plainview and Elkhorn Valley had four wrestlers in the semifinals and two in the consolation rounds for Thursday’s bouts that are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will compete for state championships Thursday at 7 p.m. along with Class A wrestlers.
Eli Lanham kicked off Plainview’s pin parade by sending freshman Cash Davis of Hyannis to the consolation round with a fall at 39 seconds of their 106-pound opening round match.
Two hours later Lanham became the first Pirate to advance to Thursday’s 1 p.m. semifinals with an 8-0 major decision in the quarterfinals over Twin Loup junior Nolan Osborn.
Pirates junior Scout Ashburn was just as efficient as Lanham in dispatching his first two opponents at 120 pounds. His first round win took just 11 seconds, a win that came so quickly that Schumacher couldn’t recall seeing one faster.
“That’s as fast as I’ve ever seen and I’ve been coaching 23 years,” Schumacher said.
Ashburn was aiming to score as many team points as possible for the Pirates. He’d hoped to get a second pin against Luke Polivka in the quarterfinals but settled for the 11-2 major decision.
“Getting to the semifinals again means a lot to me,” Ashburn said. “I’ve worked for that all season. The team score is huge so I’m always wrestling for bonus points.”
The defending 113-pound champion also said wrestling for Boyer has made the team closer all season.
“It’s huge not having him there,” Ashburn said. “Yet he’s built a system that we can still be successful. We’re all excited that he got to watch us today.”