A zero in the loss column heading into state wrestling championships week is an exclusive club. Only 27 wrestlers in Omaha this week hadn't yet lost a match.

Plainview's Tanner Frahm, the defending Class D champion at 152 pounds, is glad he has a "1" in the loss column next to his name. Yes, seriously.

"I thank him, honestly," Frahm said after defeating Aquinas' Jacob Moravec in a semifinal match Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. "A loss is not a bad thing. I was told ... losing is learning. And I learned a lot from that match."

Frahm's wisdom showed in his semifinal triumph, as he relied on his wrestling IQ to outlast Moravec, a more than formidable opponent that likely represented the largest threat to Frahm's quest for a second consecutive title. Frahm is ranked No. 1 by Huskermat, and Moravec No. 2.

Frahm's opponent in the title match is Elkhorn Valley's Tristan Smith, who he knows quite well after defeating him just last week in district competition.

It's not easy defending a title. There's an expectation to do it again — try to block it out as you might. Frahm is staying level-headed.

"Last season is last season, I put that behind me, it's a new year," Frahm said.

Plainview, located 150 miles from Omaha, is making a splash in the championships. Alongside Frahm is Kyler Mosel, who is 52-0 after winning his semifinal match at 138 pounds.

"I call it Mosel magic when he wins," Frahm said.

Mosel defeated Burwell's Austin Mayfield by decision, 9-3.

Together, Frahm and Mosel share over 100 wins — and a healthy relationship as good buddies and cornerstones of a Pirates program that takes its wrestling seriously. They're easy to spot, too, with wrestlers sporting bleached hair.

"We have a heck of a good wrestling program and a great coaching staff," Frahm said. "Coach has built something here. We're always ready to go at the end of the year."

Aquinas has a firm grasp on the Class D team race, followed by Elkhorn Valley and Sutherland.

