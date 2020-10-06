 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classes A, B and C softball district pairings and predictions
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Classes A, B and C softball district pairings and predictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Below are the district pairings for Classes A, B and C state softball tournaments. District champion selections by World-Herald softball writer Steve Beideck are in bold.

* * *

CLASS A

A-1 at La Vista City Park

Wednesday, Oct. 7

2 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 4 Lincoln High

Game 2: No. 2 Gretna vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South

4 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

7 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

A-2 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Wednesday, Oct. 7

3 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 4 Bellevue West

Game 2: No. 2 Millard West vs. No. 3 Millard North

5 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

5 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

A-3 at Omaha Marian

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Noon

Game 1: No. 1 Omaha Marian vs. No. 4 Columbus

2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South vs. No. 3 Kearney

4 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

2 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

6 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

A-4 at Dowhower Softball Complex, North Platte

Wednesday, Oct. 7

3 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 North Platte vs. No. 4 Lincoln Northeast

Game 2: No. 2 Bellevue East vs. No. 3 Fremont

5 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

Noon

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

4 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

A-5 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Wednesday, Oct. 7

3 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln East vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside

Game 2: No. 2 Norfolk vs. No. 3 Millard South

5 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

5 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

A-6 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Wednesday, Oct. 7

3 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 4 Grand Island

Game 2: No. 2 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X

5 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, Oct. 8

1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

5 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

CLASS B

B-1 at Omaha Skutt

Friday, Oct. 9

1 p.m.

Game 1: Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-2 at Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Friday, Oct. 9

Noon

Game 1: Hastings vs. Hastings Adams Central

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-3 at Norris High School

Friday, Oct. 9

11 a.m.

Game 1: Norris vs. Beatrice

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-4 at Veterans Sports Complex, Grand Island

Friday, Oct. 9

Noon

Game 1: Grand Island Northwest vs. Bennington

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-5 at Youth Sports Complex, Blair

Friday, Oct. 9

2 p.m.

Game 1: Blair vs. Elkhorn

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-6 at Veterans Sports Complex, Grand Island

Friday, Oct. 9

1 p.m.

Game 1: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Wayne

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-7 at Plum Creek Park, Seward

10 a.m.

Game 1: Seward vs. Scottsbluff

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

B-8 at Cardinal Softball Field, Crete

11 a.m.

Game 1: Crete vs. Wahoo

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

CLASS C

C-1 at Timmerman Field, West Point

Friday, Oct. 9

3 p.m.

Game 1: West Point GACC vs. O’Neill

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-2 at Fairbury Softball Complex

Friday, Oct. 9

1 p.m.

Game 1: Fairbury vs. FCEMF

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-3 at Hackberry Fields, Wahoo

Friday, Oct. 9

11 a.m.

Game 1: Wahoo Neumann vs. Highway 91

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-4 at Auburn City Recreation Complex

Saturday, Oct. 10

Noon

Game 1: Auburn vs. Ponca

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-5 at Patriot Park, Kearney

Friday, Oct. 9

3 p.m.

Game 1: Kearney Catholic vs. Southern Valley/Alma

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-6 at Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Friday, Oct. 9

Noon

Game 1: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Freeman

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-7 at Malcolm Ball Fields

Friday, Oct. 9

1 p.m.

Game 1: Malcolm vs. Arlington

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

C-8 at Central City Softball Complex

Friday, Oct. 9

Noon

Game 1: Central City vs. Tekamah-Herman

Game 2: To follow

Game 3: If necessary

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert