Classes A, B and C softball district pairings and predictions

Below are the district pairings for Classes A, B and C state softball tournaments. District champion selections by World-Herald softball writer Steve Beideck are in bold.
* * *
CLASS A
A-1 at La Vista City Park
Wednesday, Oct. 7
2 p.m.
Game 1: No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 4 Lincoln High
Game 2: No. 2 Gretna vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South
4 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
3 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
7 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
A-2 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Wednesday, Oct. 7
3 p.m.
Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 4 Bellevue West
Game 2: No. 2 Millard West vs. No. 3 Millard North
5 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
1 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
3 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
5 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Noon
Game 1: No. 1 Omaha Marian vs. No. 4 Columbus
2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South vs. No. 3 Kearney
4 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
6 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
2 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
4 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
6 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
A-4 at Dowhower Softball Complex, North Platte
Wednesday, Oct. 7
3 p.m.
Game 1: No. 1 North Platte vs. No. 4 Lincoln Northeast
Game 2: No. 2 Bellevue East vs. No. 3 Fremont
5 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
Noon
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
4 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
A-5 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Wednesday, Oct. 7
3 p.m.
Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln East vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside
Game 2: No. 2 Norfolk vs. No. 3 Millard South
5 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
1 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
3 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
5 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
A-6 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Wednesday, Oct. 7
3 p.m.
Game 1: No. 1 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 4 Grand Island
Game 2: No. 2 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X
5 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, Oct. 8
1 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
3 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
5 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary
CLASS B
B-1 at Omaha Skutt
Friday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.
Game 1: Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-2 at Smith Softball Complex, Hastings
Friday, Oct. 9
Noon
Game 1: Hastings vs. Hastings Adams Central
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-3 at Norris High School
Friday, Oct. 9
11 a.m.
Game 1: Norris vs. Beatrice
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-4 at Veterans Sports Complex, Grand Island
Friday, Oct. 9
Noon
Game 1: Grand Island Northwest vs. Bennington
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-5 at Youth Sports Complex, Blair
Friday, Oct. 9
2 p.m.
Game 1: Blair vs. Elkhorn
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-6 at Veterans Sports Complex, Grand Island
Friday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.
Game 1: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Wayne
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-7 at Plum Creek Park, Seward
10 a.m.
Game 1: Seward vs. Scottsbluff
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
B-8 at Cardinal Softball Field, Crete
11 a.m.
Game 1: Crete vs. Wahoo
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
CLASS C
C-1 at Timmerman Field, West Point
Friday, Oct. 9
3 p.m.
Game 1: West Point GACC vs. O’Neill
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-2 at Fairbury Softball Complex
Friday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.
Game 1: Fairbury vs. FCEMF
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-3 at Hackberry Fields, Wahoo
Friday, Oct. 9
11 a.m.
Game 1: Wahoo Neumann vs. Highway 91
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-4 at Auburn City Recreation Complex
Saturday, Oct. 10
Noon
Game 1: Auburn vs. Ponca
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-5 at Patriot Park, Kearney
Friday, Oct. 9
3 p.m.
Game 1: Kearney Catholic vs. Southern Valley/Alma
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-6 at Smith Softball Complex, Hastings
Friday, Oct. 9
Noon
Game 1: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Freeman
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-7 at Malcolm Ball Fields
Friday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.
Game 1: Malcolm vs. Arlington
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
C-8 at Central City Softball Complex
Friday, Oct. 9
Noon
Game 1: Central City vs. Tekamah-Herman
Game 2: To follow
Game 3: If necessary
