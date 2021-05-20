Close Class D boys race comes down to final leg for Osceola; Sterling is first-time girls champ

Those head-start drills Osceola coaches have Isaiah Zelasney and sprintmates run in practice paid off Thursday.
The sophomore won all three sprint races before chasing down the lone runner ahead of him on the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter relay to secure the Bulldogs’ first Class D track and field team title since 2003.
“Me and my teammates, we’re always pushing each other,” Zelasney said. “They push me to do bigger things and to become a better runner. We’ll give head starts, and I’ll try to catch up to them. We did a lot of that this weekend, and it worked.”
Tied with Riverside entering the final event, Osceola needed one point to return home with the team trophy. The Bulldogs were seeded eighth entering the race.
Zelasney caught and passed Hartington-Newcastle’s Mayson McIntosh with 100 meters to go while running a 51.11 split to give the Bulldogs the win in 3:31.28. Those 10 points gave Osceola a 46-37 victory over Mullen, which finished third in the 1,600 relay to nip Riverside by one point as runner-up.
Sterling won its first girls team title, edging Humphrey St. Francis 36-34. Ten points separated the top eight as Fullerton was third with 33 points, followed by Pender (32), Mullen (29), North Platte St. Patrick’s (28), Wynot (27) and Bloomfield (26).
Macy Richardson scored 30 of Sterling’s points with victories in the two hurdles races and triple jump. Her 36-2 in Wednesday’s triple jump produced a surprise win over Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis.
The sophomore rolled to a strong win in the 100 hurdles, beating Mullen's Samantha Moore to the finish line in 15.36 seconds. Richardson then posted a 46.18 to win the 300 hurdles by 1.03 over Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield.
Weidner won the 800 and 400 for the third time to finish her three-year track career with eight gold medals, including the one she earned Wednesday anchoring the 3,200 relay. Maeli Meier of Overton and Weidner were separated by 0.09 halfway through the 800.
Meier kept a slight lead until Weidner began to make her move near the 600-meter mark. With 150 meters to go, the Nebraska basketball commit shifted gears and pulled away to win in 2:19.75. Meier was second in 2:23.84.
“That’s always my goal to outkick people at the end,” Weidner said. “I knew I had longer legs than her, so I just used my long strides to my advantage.’
Weidner’s competitiveness was on display in the 400 final. After running a personal-best 58.45 in Wednesday’s prelims, Weidner nearly topped the Class D record Thursday by winning in 57.73.
She was challenged to chase that 400 state record by her brothers, who were telling her to make the most of her last race as a St. Francis athlete.
“I talked about that with my family,” Weidner said. “My competitiveness is what makes me so successful. I hate to lose, that just kind of runs in my family. I just wanted to enjoy my last hurrah as a Flyer.”
Pender's Ashley Ostrand also won two individual golds in the 100 (12.53) and 200 (25.90).
While Zelasney, who won the 100 (11.02), 200 (22.19) and 400 (50.69), was the boys only multiple gold medalist on the track, two field event stars won a pair of golds.
Chase Snyder of Boyd County completed his sweep of the throwing events Thursday, winning the shot put with a 52-10. Snyder won the discus Wednesday with a throw of 159-4.
Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier swept the long jump and triple jump. The sophomore won the triple jump Thursday by just over 20 inches with his 44-5¾. That came after his Wednesday win in the long jump at 21-5½.