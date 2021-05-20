Close Class D boys race comes down to final leg for Osceola; Sterling is first-time girls champ

The sophomore rolled to a strong win in the 100 hurdles, beating Mullen's Samantha Moore to the finish line in 15.36 seconds. Richardson then posted a 46.18 to win the 300 hurdles by 1.03 over Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield.

Weidner won the 800 and 400 for the third time to finish her three-year track career with eight gold medals, including the one she earned Wednesday anchoring the 3,200 relay. Maeli Meier of Overton and Weidner were separated by 0.09 halfway through the 800.

Meier kept a slight lead until Weidner began to make her move near the 600-meter mark. With 150 meters to go, the Nebraska basketball commit shifted gears and pulled away to win in 2:19.75. Meier was second in 2:23.84.

“That’s always my goal to outkick people at the end,” Weidner said. “I knew I had longer legs than her, so I just used my long strides to my advantage.’

Weidner’s competitiveness was on display in the 400 final. After running a personal-best 58.45 in Wednesday’s prelims, Weidner nearly topped the Class D record Thursday by winning in 57.73.

She was challenged to chase that 400 state record by her brothers, who were telling her to make the most of her last race as a St. Francis athlete.