So you want a gold medal in the 135-pound girls division?

Get in line.

A loaded bracket lived up to the hype Thursday in the opening rounds of the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.

A quarterfinal between defending state champions. Late heroics on side-by-side mats by a pair of best friends.

And Zoey Barber was in the middle of it all.

The Omaha Westside sophomore worked a late stalling call for the deciding point in a 3-2 win over South Sioux City’s Selena Zamora, a quarterfinal tilt that featured a pair of gold medalists from a year ago.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, Barber evened things on a reversal in the first 15 seconds, then rode out Zamora the rest of the way.

A second stalling call with 12 ticks left gave Barber the win and a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

“I was just trying to get off bottom,” Barber said. “Once I got off, I was just like ‘Ok, now I’ve just got to move her.’”

Now comes a semifinal between two wrestlers that know each other well.

Papillon-La Vista freshman Addeline Graser will be waiting Friday night. The third-ranked Graser earned a third-period pin over No. 4 Arianna Canseco of Gering to punch her ticket to a fourth meeting with Barber this season.

The club teammates and close friends both said they were looking forward to a clash under the bright lights of the state semifinals.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” Graser said. “I’m extremely happy for both of us, but I know only one of us is going to be able to move on.”

And what will she need to do to both reverse fortunes and clinch a spot in the finals?

“I feel like I’m going to need to be a lot more aggressive than I have been in the past and I’m just going to own it, go in there knowing I’m going to win,” Graser said. “I know no matter what happens, we’re still going to be friends at the end of the day. But once we step on that mat, it’s game time.”

Barber admitted that matches against Graser have their challenges. And not just because of a height disadvantage.

“Everyone has a height advantage over me,” Barber joked. “She knows how to take shots, she knows how to move off bottom.

“I love her so much, but I really want that win. I want to win a state title and she wants to win a state title.”

A win Friday could set up a possible rematch with unbeaten Ralston junior Dylan Ritchey. The top-ranked Ritchey handed Barber her only in-state loss on a 47-2 season.

Ritchey pinned Cecilia Kann of Norfolk Catholic in the second period of their quarterfinal win.

“I was not mentally focused or prepared for that match,” Barber said of her previous meeting with Ritchey. “I felt like I doubted her as a wrestler. I feel like I didn’t respect her enough as an opponent.”

She has her full attention now.

“I definitely want to get back to that match,” Barber said.

