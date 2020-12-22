Coaches may want do-over in seeding after first round of girls Metro Holiday tournament

League coaches may want a do-over on how they seeded Omaha Westside’s girls for the Metro Conference holiday tournament.
The Warriors were placed 13th, but only two Metro teams have more than their five wins after Tuesday’s 51-48 victory at fourth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South.
Lucy Schonau, a 6-foot-4 sophomore who was averaging 8.6 points a game, erupted for 22 points against the Titans (4-2).
Westside (5-2) led 50-45 before Emma Krause made a 3 for Papio South with 2.4 seconds left. After Kaitlyn Hanna went 1-of-2 at the line, Tate Norblade was wide with a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Westside moves on to next Tuesday’s quarterfinal at No. 5 seed Omaha Burke, which had a squealer of its own in beating Elkhorn South 52-47.
Other winners Tuesday were Millard South, Omaha Marian, Gretna, Millard North, Omaha Benson and Omaha Central. Ary Harrison of Marian and Hailey Ingram of Burke, with 24 points apiece, were the day’s scoring leaders.
Next Tuesday’s other semifinals, with game times to be determined, will be Marian at Millard South, Millard North at Gretna and Benson at Central. Semifinals will be Dec. 30 at Prep, where the final will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
Omaha Westside (5-2).......................9 13 13 16—51
At Papillion-La Vista South (2-4).....10 8 10 20—48
OW: Lucy Schonlau 22, Adriana DiPrima 8, Madilyn Siebler 7, Chainey Thompson 6, Kaitlyn Hanna 5, Ruby Secora 3.
PS: T. Norblade 17, Lydia Hodges 11, Emma Krause 8, Savanna Solomon 5, McKenna Blankman 3, Mia Lang 3, Kara Lang 1.
Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-La Vista 40
Kierra Estima scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter for the 3-3 Bunnies, who also got 12 points from Nataya Lockett and 10 from Jesani Green.
Papio (3-4), which was coming off a 72-71 loss to No. 2 Fremont, had no one score more than nine.
Papillion-La Vista (3-4)......15 3 11 11—40
At Omaha Benson (3-3)......15 6 13 17—51
PLV: Jenna Hoelscher 9, Maggie Vasa 9, Caitlyn Ryan 9, Emily Lansman 6, Anna Fitzgerald 4, Brynn Sargent 2, Brooklyn Wrice 1.
OB: Kierra Estima 14, Nataya Lockett 12, Jesani Green 10, Ahnica Russell-Brown 6, Shyanne Mayhue 5, Jerrica Coleman 2, Zakiyyah Muhammad 2.
Millard South 79, Omaha South 15
The top-seeded Patriots (6-0), ranked third in the state, led 28-2 after one quarter as Mya Babbitt had 14 of her game-high 17 points. Khloe Lemon had a seven-point second quarter while scoring 16.
Omaha South (1-7)...........2 5 2 6—15
At Millard South (6-0).....28 19 19 13—79
OS: S. Giddings 8, S. Appel 6, F. Moore 1.
MS: Mya Babbitt 17, Khloe Lemon 16, Megan Belt 10, Juliana Jones 10, Caitlin Lessig 8, Bree Urban 6, Olivia Lodu 5, Miranda Kelly 5, Lexi Finkenbiner 2.
Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51
Ary Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Marian (3-2) gained control early, leading 39-20 at halftime. Taryn Wharton had 21 points for the 3-3 Thunderbirds.
Bellevue West (3-3)...........7 13 18 13—51
At Omaha Marian (3-2)....16 23 13 14—66
BW: Taryn Wharton 21, Kenzie Melcher 14, , Emma Crisman 6, Mia McVay 5, Grace Schaefer 3, Faith Elmore 2.
OM: Ary Harrison 24, CeCe Hacker 9, Ashley Wilwerding 6, Olivia Heinert 6, Allie Mohr 6, kate Asselin 6, McKenna Stover 6, Kate Timmerman 3.
Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47
Hailey Ingram went 6-of-7 on 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 24 points. Aaney Harris added 18 for the Bulldogs.
They trailed 21-19 at halftime but led 48-38 before turning back the Storm, which got 19 points from Lauren Kohl and eight points and 12 rebounds from Rylee Gray.
Elkhorn South (2-6)..........11 10 13 13—47
At Omaha Burke (4-3)........6 13 18 15—52
ES: Lauren Kohl 19, Lindsey Grewell 9, Rylee Gray 8, Katie Raymond 7, Kylie Hinrichs 2, Baylee Zakrewski 2.
OB: Hailey Ingram 24, Aaney Harris 18, Jada Bennett-Dasher 4, Bre Schneiderwind 4, Evan Majia 2.
Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35
Kayla Preston came off the bench for six of her 11 points in the third quarter and Mya Sohl had a team-high 12 for the Mustangs (5-2). Bellevue East’s Mya Skoff led all scorers with 12.
Bellevue East (4-3)...........4 13 4 14—35
At Millard North (5-2).......6 13 16 11—46
BE: Mya Skoff 13, Hattie Baird 8, Riley Jensen 5, Baylee Egan 4, Catie Conover 3, Amyracle Hardimon 2
MN: Mya Sohl 12, Kayla Preston 11, Darian Winkelbauer 7, Megan Chambers 6, Callie Ott 4, Sidney Anderson 4, Ever Loveridge 2.
Gretna 46, Millard West 28
Grace Huntwork made a 3 in every quarter to lead the Dragons with 14 points. They led 30-15 at halftime.
Millard West (1-5)......7 8 6 7—28
At Gretna (5-2).........17 13 10 6—46
MW: Taylor Hansen 8, Emmy Holl 6, Libby Hoffman 3, Reese Peterson 3, Kennedy Andrews 3,Laney Schipper 2, Grace Hoffman 2, Kenna Scholting 1.
G: Grace Huntwork 14, Emma Schweigart 9, Avery Kallman 8, Sidney Reimer 7, Kate Cogswell 3, Jenna Marshall 2, Aidan Pohlman 1, Allison Marshall 1, Symone Parent 1.
Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58
The Huskies played Central much closer than their 73-51 loss in the OPS Jamboree final with a strong fourth quarter after the Eagles took a 56-43 lead to the final quarter.
JayVeonna Williams led Northwest with 14 points.
Omaha Northwest (2-4)......16 15 13 15—58
At Omaha Central (7-0).......18 21 17 7—63
ONW: JayVeonna Williams 14, Brooklyn Busby 12, Taniya Golden 11, Cierra Marks 7, Alexandria Drummond 6, Ravyne Wallace 5, Michelle Reese 3
OC: Scoring not available.