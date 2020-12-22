Coaches may want do-over in seeding after first round of girls Metro Holiday tournament

League coaches may want a do-over on how they seeded Omaha Westside’s girls for the Metro Conference holiday tournament.

The Warriors were placed 13th, but only two Metro teams have more than their five wins after Tuesday’s 51-48 victory at fourth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South.

Lucy Schonau, a 6-foot-4 sophomore who was averaging 8.6 points a game, erupted for 22 points against the Titans (4-2).

Westside (5-2) led 50-45 before Emma Krause made a 3 for Papio South with 2.4 seconds left. After Kaitlyn Hanna went 1-of-2 at the line, Tate Norblade was wide with a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.

Westside moves on to next Tuesday’s quarterfinal at No. 5 seed Omaha Burke, which had a squealer of its own in beating Elkhorn South 52-47.

Other winners Tuesday were Millard South, Omaha Marian, Gretna, Millard North, Omaha Benson and Omaha Central. Ary Harrison of Marian and Hailey Ingram of Burke, with 24 points apiece, were the day’s scoring leaders.

Next Tuesday’s other semifinals, with game times to be determined, will be Marian at Millard South, Millard North at Gretna and Benson at Central. Semifinals will be Dec. 30 at Prep, where the final will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.