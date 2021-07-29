Coaching staffs named for 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Tim Johnk of Omaha Creighton Prep and Brett Froendt of Omaha Westside will be the head coaches for the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney next June.
The North staff consists of Johnk and assistants Seth Mruz of Fremont Bergan, Nathan Wells of Ord, David Stoddard of Stanton, Bob Sledge of Prep, and Jake Schmidt of Papillion-La Vista.
The South staff consists of Froendt and assistants Ty Twarling of Norris, Randall Rath of Hitchcock County, Kurt Earl of Lincoln Christian, and Craig Secora and Justin Haberman of Westside.