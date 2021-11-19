Cody-Kilgore wins first Six Man state football title

KEARNEY, Neb. — The state’s most prolific Six Man team in history walked off with the school’s first state championship Friday night.
But it was how Cody-Kilgore defended a team averaging 62 points a game itself that contributed greatly to the Cowboys’ 65-37 victory over Potter-Dix at the UNK.
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (12-0) picked off three Coyote passes, the last two in Cowboy territory, after No. 2 Potter-Dix (11-1) led twice in the first quarter. Cooper Fay and Dylan Naslund stopped Coyote drives before halftime with interceptions. Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel had one in the third quarter.
Potter-Dix went more than 20 minutes without a score, falling behind 45-16.
Cody-Kilgore finished with 833 points, the most in a six-man season. And with its last touchdown, it bettered the six-man record for per-game average by finishing at 69.4 points.
Wilkerson-Sterkel scored six times, rushing for a game-high 235 yards, and Gage Davis added three touchdowns.
Their two best highlight plays were Davis bulling 20 yards up the middle for a third-quarter touchdown and Wilkerson-Sterkel ripping the ball from the Coyotes on a successful onside kickoff and returning it 33 yards for a score.
The Cowboys led 29-16 at halftime. Wilkerson-Sterkel scored on first-quarter runs of 23 and 18 yards and Davis scored twice, on a 20-yard pass from Fay and a 1-yard run that was the second quarter’s only touchdown, and so did.
Potter-Dix had two leads. Luke Kasten converted a second-and-33 with a 49-yard scamper to open the game. After Davis’ first touchdown for the Cowboys’ first lead, Brayden Kasten threw to Zachery Rotert for a 10-yard score that made it 16-13 after Thomas Muldoon’s extra-point kick worth two points in six-man.
Wilkerson-Sterkel beat the first-quarter buzzer with his 18-yarder that gave the Cowboys the lead for good.
Potter-Dix (11-0).........16 0 8 13—37
Cody-Kilgore (11-0).....21 8 16 8—65
PD: Luke Kasten 49 run (Thomas Muldoon kick)
CK: Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel 23 run (kick failed)
CK: Gage Davis 20 pass from Cooper Fay (Dylan Naslund pass from Davis)
PD: Zachary Rotert 10 pass from Brayden Kasten (Muldoon kick)
CK: Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel 18 run (Dom Fresquez kick)
CK: Davis 1 run (Fresquez kick)
CK: Wilkerson-Sterkel 10 run (Fresquez kick)
CK: Davis 20 run (Fresquez kick)
PD: Muldoon 1 pass from L. Kasten (Muldoon kick)
CK: Wilkerson-Sterkel 9 run (kick failed)
CK: Wilkerson-Sterkel 33 fumble return (kick failed)
PD: L. Kasten 23 pass from B. Kasten (kick failed)
CK: Wilkerson-Sterkel 4 run (Fresquez kick)
PD: Muldoon 15 pass from L. Kasten (Caden McConnell pass from Muldoon)