Cody-Kilgore wins first Six Man state football title

KEARNEY, Neb. — The state’s most prolific Six Man team in history walked off with the school’s first state championship Friday night.

But it was how Cody-Kilgore defended a team averaging 62 points a game itself that contributed greatly to the Cowboys’ 65-37 victory over Potter-Dix at the UNK.

No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (12-0) picked off three Coyote passes, the last two in Cowboy territory, after No. 2 Potter-Dix (11-1) led twice in the first quarter. Cooper Fay and Dylan Naslund stopped Coyote drives before halftime with interceptions. Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel had one in the third quarter.

Potter-Dix went more than 20 minutes without a score, falling behind 45-16.

Cody-Kilgore finished with 833 points, the most in a six-man season. And with its last touchdown, it bettered the six-man record for per-game average by finishing at 69.4 points.

Wilkerson-Sterkel scored six times, rushing for a game-high 235 yards, and Gage Davis added three touchdowns.

Their two best highlight plays were Davis bulling 20 yards up the middle for a third-quarter touchdown and Wilkerson-Sterkel ripping the ball from the Coyotes on a successful onside kickoff and returning it 33 yards for a score.