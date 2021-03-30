Cody Trofholz named new Papillion-La Vista girls basketball head coach

Papillion-La Vista assistant Cody Trofholz will be the new girls basketball head coach for the Monarchs.

Trofholz will replace Josh Siske, who has taken an administrative position with the school.

A Papio High graduate, Trofholz has been on the girl’s coaching staff as a varsity assistant the past six years. He previously had been a boys assistant for eight.

“Coach Trofholz’s familiarity with the program and his understanding of the culture here make this a great fit,” Papillion-La Vista Athletic Director Jason Ryan said. “Cody has been an integral part of our success and we’re excited about the future under Cody’s leadership.”

