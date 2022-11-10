Cohesive, experienced offensive line paving way for Omaha Gross postseason run

The signs for an outstanding season for Omaha Gross and its offensive line started a year ago.

In the first round of the 2021 playoffs. the Cougars gave undefeated Plattsmouth a four-quarter game before losing 19-13.

It was encouragement for a team that finished 4-6. As Carson Almgren said, “it showed we could compete with the big dogs.”

The Cougars gained validation in only three games this season. When Almgren, Sal Nacarelli and their buddies went toe-to-toe up front with Elkhorn, they won 21-14 with a late touchdown drive.

“It proved ourselves physically,’’ Nacarelli said. “A team like that, they're going to load up the box running the ball straight at you, they're going to load the box to try to stop the run.

“It just proves that we can dominate any game.”

Eight wins later, the smallest Class B school is undefeated and in the state semifinals for the first time in a decade. A school hoping that it can be state champions since 2012.

Between it and Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22 is Scottsbluff (10-1), undefeated against Class B competition. The Bearcats meet Gross at 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan Stadium.

On the Cougars offensive line, blocking for three-time 1,000-yard rusher Jake Garcia and 1,000-yard passer Colby Duncan, are Sam Canova at center, Almgren and Nacarelli at guard and Casey Braun and Ryan Weiss at tackle. All are seniors but Weiss. At 245, Braun is the lightest of the five. He’s also the only first-year starter.

Almgren and Nacarelli have been three-year starters and are the only two who also start on the defensive line. Canova has started since the end of his sophomore year. Weiss is a two-year starter.

Gross coach Tom Van Haute said the seniors took their lumps as sophomores.

“But I could see the potential that they had,’’ Van Haute said. “This is without question the most cohesive group that I've had in my time here. They balance each other out so well. They communicate. Even if we do miss an assignment there's a guy that cleans it up for us and it's made my job pretty easy this season.”

Nacarelli said he saw the pieces for this season come together during summer team camp. The looks the scout team provides, he said, have been better than what happens in some games.

“And then after the Elkhorn game, when we went up against one of the better lines in the state, I knew we had it then.”

Duncan, a junior, started the final three games of 2021 because of injury. He’s thrown for 1,483 yards and 16 touchdowns, spreading most of his 86 completions to five receivers.

“Kobe's got a great mentality. He’s a great captain, great leader on the field,’’ Almgren said. “He stays calm and when those teams like to load up the box on us, we have the chance to go over the top and it just makes our whole offense complete. It’s almost unstoppable at that point.”

It’s been a long wait for Gross to have a game as meaningful, and a home game, this late into the season. The Cougars’ alumni base is pumped, Almgren said.

“My parents, being alumni, they talk about how their friends, the people they went to school with back in the 90s and 80s, are very excited, too, and they want us to succeed just as badly as we do,’’ he said. “There’s just been a lot of excitement. South O is rallying around us.”​