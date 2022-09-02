Cole Ballard scores three touchdowns in Elkhorn South's win over Millard South

Elkhorn South’s defense turned back a Millard South attack that didn’t lose a step with its so-called backup quarterback.

The Storm penned up Millard South in its own end three times in the fourth quarter to preserve a 31-28 win before an estimated 3,500 on a hot, sticky, zero-breeze night at Elkhorn Stadium.

No. 4 Elkhorn South (2-0) got three rushing touchdowns from Cole Ballard, who banged out 121 yards on 27 carries, and junior quarterback Carson Rauner in his second start was 10 of 18 for 242 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Luke Hoskinson.

Brock Murtaugh is going to be Millard South’s starter for a while. Cam Kozeal on Friday made the 20-man roster for the USA Baseball U18 national team after being in its training camp this week. He’ll be an infielder in the U18 World Cup in Florida that starts an 11-day run next Friday. The earliest he could be playing again for the No. 5 Patriots (1-1) would be Sept. 23.

Kozeal threw for 300 yards last week. Almost getting there was the son of Bryan Athletic Director Ryan Murtaugh and grandson of former NU All-America linebacker Jerry Murtaugh and the late Paul Semrad, who coached Omaha Central’s sensational girls basketball teams in the 1980s.

Murtaugh, normally a wide receiver on offense, was 21 of 37 for 282 yards and touchdown passes of 40 yards to Austin Trotter, 19 to freshman Amarion Jackson and 40 to Gavin Nunnally, the latter coming on the second play of the final quarter.

Millard South’s final three drives started at its 36 (punt), 47 (punt) and 5 (one first down, end of game at the 33).

Rauner won a three-way competition to be Elkhorn South’s starter in the preseason and threw three touchdowns last week in the opener against Lincoln Southeast. Friday’s longest completion was 61 yards to Dylan Kingston, who outjumped the defender and Murtaugh caught up to him only at the 4. Ballard scored two plays later.

Riley Hodges’ 34-yard field goal to open the game proved to be the difference. Ballard made it 10-0 with his 48-yard run that kept Millard South playing from behind the remainder of the game.

Millard South (1-1).............7 7 7 7—28

At Elkhorn South (2-0).....10 14 7 0—31

ES: FG Riley Hodges 34

ES: Cole Ballard 48 run (Hodges kick)

MS: Austin Trotter 40 pass from Brock Murtaugh (Simon McClannan kick)

ES: Luke Hoskinson 37 pass from Carson Rauner (Hodges kick)

MS: Amarion Jackson 19 pass from Murtaugh (McClannan kick)

ES: Ballard 1 run (Hodges kick)

MS: Gavin Nunnally 40 pass from Murtaugh (McClannan kick)

ES: Ballard 5 run (Hodges kick)

MS: Nolan Feller 2 run (McClannan kick)

Next week’s peek

The week will start with a Class B ratings matchup of unbeatens, No. 3 Elkhorn playing on Thursday night against No. 5 Omaha Gross in a televised game, and undefeated, Top 10 No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South visits Elkhorn South.

Next Friday brings the “Transfer Portal Bowl," No. 3 Bellevue West visiting No. 1 Omaha Westside with both teams getting an offseason infusion of talent. Westside beat the Thunderbirds in last year’s semifinals.

No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep visits No. 2 Gretna in another key Class A matchup. In Class C-1, it’s No. 1 Aurora traveling to No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood in a first-time matchup and No. 8 Columbus Scotus hosts St. Paul.​