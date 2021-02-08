Cole Macaluso of Fremont, Madison Henderson of Columbus win first state bowling titles

LINCOLN — He dominated his competition Monday leading up to the first boys state bowling tournament final.
Cole Macaluso of Fremont then capped his big day by taking home the title, though he had to rally to do it.
Macaluso defeated Adam Gollhofer of Millard North 396-363 in the two-game championship match at Sun Valley Lanes. The senior lost the first game 184-168 but bounced back to win the second 228-179.
“Down by 16 pins, I knew I had to string a lot of strikes in that second game,’’ he said. “I tried to keep doing what I’d been doing to be successful.’’
The left-hander broke open a tight battle by rolling four strikes in a row from the fourth through seventh frames. Macaluso had a spare in the eighth and a strike in the ninth before leaving the 7-pin on his first ball in the 10th.
He had left two open frames in the first game after missing the same pin, a rarity for someone who led the 47-player field by averaging 210 in four earlier qualifying games.
“I just thought I can’t miss it again,’’ Macaluso said. “It was kind of intimidating, but I got it.’’
He rolled a strike on his final ball to finish off the victory.
Macaluso, who plans to major in chemical engineering at Nebraska, said his job at the 30 Bowl in Fremont helps keep him sharp.
“I can bowl for free,’’ he said. “That’s a good thing.’’
Gollhofer, the Metro Conference tournament champion, was upbeat despite the loss in the final.
“I was proud of myself for getting this far,’’ he said. “I regrouped today after a slow start.’’
Gollhofer rolled a 140 in his first qualifying game but bounced back to average 182. He rallied to win his semifinal match against Ty Wehrs of Seward by finishing with five strikes.
Fremont, which had two bowlers in the quarterfinals and is the top seed in the team tournament, is coached by Keith Cunnings.
In the girls final, Madison Henderson of Columbus defeated Jamie Janke of Wayne 342-310.
“I didn’t expect this at all,’’ Henderson said. “To win the first title for our school is really great.’’
The Columbus senior had the edge in experience. She has been bowling for 12 years, while Janke, a junior at Wayne, has been bowling only two.
“To get this far is kind of shocking to me,’’ Janke said. “I felt pretty fortunate just to make the singles finals.’’
Henderson defeated Emily Merten of Millard North in one semifinal, and Janke beat Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South in the other.
The first game of the final was close, with Henderson winning 173-172. She had a strike in the 10th frame and then finished by converting a 3-10 baby split.
In Game 2, Henderson had three open frames in the first five while Janke had two. Both players had strikes in the sixth, and Henderson added another in the seventh to take the lead for good.
Janke opened in the final three frames as Henderson pulled away. Her spare and nine-pin count in the 10th gave her a 169 game while Janke finished with 138.
Henderson credited Columbus head coach Bob Jaster and assistant Jim Henderson — her dad — for the victory.
“It felt really good having family here,’’ she said. “I just went out there and tried to do my best.’’
The tournament continues Tuesday with the boys team competition. Matches begin at 9 a.m., and the final starts at 2:30 p.m.
The girls team competition will be held Wednesday.
Boys singles results
Quarterfinals: Cole Macaluso, Fremont, def. Calvin Starzl, Wayne, 491-324. Dane Conner, Seward, def. Camden McKenzie, Fremont, 460-366. Ty Wehrs, Seward, def. Andrew Beck, Columbus, 397-316. Adam Gollhofer, Millard North, def. Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West, 393-302.
Semifinals: Macaluso def. Conner 473-415. Gollhofer def. Wehrs 396-385.
Final: Macaluso def. Gollhofer 396-363.
Girls singles results
Quarterfinals: Madison Henderson, Columbus, defeated Hayleigh Johnson, Fremont, 364-306. Emily Merten, Millard North, def. Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 342-306. Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West, 360-300. Jamie Janke, Wayne, def. Taya Berry, Lexington, 403-249.
Semifinals: Henderson def. Merten 352-340. Janke def. Busch 427-401.
Final: Henderson def. Janke 342-310.