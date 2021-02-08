Cole Macaluso of Fremont, Madison Henderson of Columbus win first state bowling titles

LINCOLN — He dominated his competition Monday leading up to the first boys state bowling tournament final.

Cole Macaluso of Fremont then capped his big day by taking home the title, though he had to rally to do it.

Macaluso defeated Adam Gollhofer of Millard North 396-363 in the two-game championship match at Sun Valley Lanes. The senior lost the first game 184-168 but bounced back to win the second 228-179.

“Down by 16 pins, I knew I had to string a lot of strikes in that second game,’’ he said. “I tried to keep doing what I’d been doing to be successful.’’

The left-hander broke open a tight battle by rolling four strikes in a row from the fourth through seventh frames. Macaluso had a spare in the eighth and a strike in the ninth before leaving the 7-pin on his first ball in the 10th.

He had left two open frames in the first game after missing the same pin, a rarity for someone who led the 47-player field by averaging 210 in four earlier qualifying games.

“I just thought I can’t miss it again,’’ Macaluso said. “It was kind of intimidating, but I got it.’’

He rolled a strike on his final ball to finish off the victory.