Collin-Orcutt All-Star game kicks off summer baseball season

Though the Collin-Orcutt game is all in fun, that doesn’t mean Cody Kottich isn’t taking it seriously.
“I played in the game and now I’ll be coaching it,” he said. “I feel it’s a great honor to be part of that special night.”
The 48th annual All-Star baseball game for Metro-area seniors will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Brown Park. It marks the unofficial start of the American Legion season, and a pregame tribute to veterans will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Collin squad will be coached by Omaha Bryan’s Kottich and Jim Hempel of Omaha Gross. The Orcutts will be led by Kyle McCright of Elkhorn and Brandon Dahl of Elkhorn South.
The game is named after longtime high school coaches Cornie Collin of Omaha South and Scotty Orcutt of Omaha Benson.
Kottich remembers playing in the game in 2010 while competing for Bryan, though he said his memory of the outcome is a little hazy.
“To be honest, I can’t remember if we won or lost,” he said. “We had graduation that night and I showed up late for the game, but I still wanted to be there.”
Kottich, who played collegiately at Creighton, said he feels no pressure coaching in the game.
“I don’t feel anything like that and neither should the players,” he said. “It’s just a terrific night to salute them and to salute our veterans.”
John Stella and Herb Kupfer, longtime members of the local baseball community, help organize the game every year.
Members of the Collin squad include Matt Guthmiller and Caden Blair of Millard South, who recently helped the Patriots capture their first Class A title since 1980.
The Orcutt roster will include Elkhorn pitcher Drew Christo, a Nebraska pledge who has drawn considerable interest this season from professional scouts.
This will be the first Collin-Orcutt game since 2019. Last year’s contest, along with the 2020 varsity baseball season, was canceled because of the pandemic.
The rosters
Collin — Bellevue East: Jason Bishop. Bellevue West: Connor Schneider, Jaxon Jelkin, Cam Madsen, Carson Wright. Millard South: Matt Guthmiller, Caden Blair. Millard West: Kael Dumont, Corbin Hawkins. Omaha Bryan: Alex Foster. Omaha Gross: Charles Monico. Omaha South: Gus Hodoly. Omaha Westside: Aidan Jackson, Kadyn VanHill. Ralston: Nolan Sailors, Josh Kilzer. Papillion-La Vista: Jackson Ossenfort, Jacoby Hurst. Papillion-La Vista South: Brayden Curtis, Jackson Trout. Alternates: Jackson Horn, Papillion-La Vista South; Jake Chronic, Ralston.
Orcutt — Elkhorn: Drew Christo, Grant Gutschow, Kyler Randazzo, Malakai Vetock. Elkhorn South: Luke Jessen, Hogan Helligso. Millard North: Blake Closman, Jackson Ramsey, Lev Denenberg. Omaha Burke: Gage Oetter. Omaha Central: Anthony Lind, Joey Craig, Cole Kreber. Omaha Creighton Prep: Will Volenec, Brok Laney. Omaha North: Nate Schlader, Darius Hagen. Omaha Northwest: Brett Frey. Omaha Roncalli: Sam Wiese. Omaha Skutt: Cade Barton. Alternates: Trevor Winterstein, Elkhorn South; Nick Wiepen, Omaha Skutt.