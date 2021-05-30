Collin-Orcutt All-Star game kicks off summer baseball season

Though the Collin-Orcutt game is all in fun, that doesn’t mean Cody Kottich isn’t taking it seriously.

“I played in the game and now I’ll be coaching it,” he said. “I feel it’s a great honor to be part of that special night.”

The 48th annual All-Star baseball game for Metro-area seniors will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Brown Park. It marks the unofficial start of the American Legion season, and a pregame tribute to veterans will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Collin squad will be coached by Omaha Bryan’s Kottich and Jim Hempel of Omaha Gross. The Orcutts will be led by Kyle McCright of Elkhorn and Brandon Dahl of Elkhorn South.

The game is named after longtime high school coaches Cornie Collin of Omaha South and Scotty Orcutt of Omaha Benson.

Kottich remembers playing in the game in 2010 while competing for Bryan, though he said his memory of the outcome is a little hazy.

“To be honest, I can’t remember if we won or lost,” he said. “We had graduation that night and I showed up late for the game, but I still wanted to be there.”

Kottich, who played collegiately at Creighton, said he feels no pressure coaching in the game.