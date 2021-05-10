Columbus baseball may be a half-inning away from ending a 68-year drought

“We don’t have the depth of other teams,” the coach said. “But our guys all work hard.”

In the district final, Columbus scored four runs in the first inning before the Spartans tied it. The Discoverers scored twice in the top of the 10th and had the bases loaded with two out when the game was stopped.

“We would have liked to have finished the game,” Johnson said. “But we’ll do whatever it takes to get to state.”

Win or lose, East will be making its first state tourney appearance since 2012.

There’s one other team that’s very interested in the outcome of Monday’s district final. If the Spartans rally, the two wild cards heading to state would be Bergan and Omaha Westside.

The Warriors lost 5-0 to Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in an A-2 district semifinal.

“We figured we were done after that loss,” Westside coach Otis Seals said. “But as it turned out, we still have a chance.”

Seals said it will be a disappointment if the Warriors stay home after that setback against the Thunderbolts.

“It was a bad time for us not to play one of our best games,” he said. “Now all we can do is sit and wait.”