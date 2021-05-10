Columbus baseball may be a half-inning away from ending a 68-year drought

Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson has a positive attitude concerning his team’s suspended district final.
The Discoverers led Lincoln East 6-4 in the 10th inning Saturday night when the A-3 game was halted because of rain. Columbus, which hasn’t been to state since 1953, will resume the game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.
“We’ve waited 68 years,” Johnson said. “We can wait a little longer.”
That final is the last piece of the puzzle to complete the state tournament. The other district finals in Classes A and B were completed Saturday.
East will qualify for state no matter the outcome Monday. The Spartans will either be district champs or one of two wild cards.
The Discoverers are in a must-win situation. Columbus defeated ninth-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep 7-6 in a district semifinal Saturday before taking on the fifth-ranked Spartans.
That victory over the Junior Jays will keep Prep home for the third time since 1992.
“That win validated all the hard work we’ve put into the season,” Johnson said. “The way our guys were celebrating, you’d have thought we had won the district title.”
The 17-13 Discoverers still have to get past East, a team that swept a doubleheader against Columbus earlier this season. But Johnson’s squad later had notable wins against Class A Fremont Bergan, Class B No. 1 Hastings and Class B No. 2 Norris.
“We don’t have the depth of other teams,” the coach said. “But our guys all work hard.”
In the district final, Columbus scored four runs in the first inning before the Spartans tied it. The Discoverers scored twice in the top of the 10th and had the bases loaded with two out when the game was stopped.
“We would have liked to have finished the game,” Johnson said. “But we’ll do whatever it takes to get to state.”
Win or lose, East will be making its first state tourney appearance since 2012.
There’s one other team that’s very interested in the outcome of Monday’s district final. If the Spartans rally, the two wild cards heading to state would be Bergan and Omaha Westside.
The Warriors lost 5-0 to Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in an A-2 district semifinal.
“We figured we were done after that loss,” Westside coach Otis Seals said. “But as it turned out, we still have a chance.”
Seals said it will be a disappointment if the Warriors stay home after that setback against the Thunderbolts.
“It was a bad time for us not to play one of our best games,” he said. “Now all we can do is sit and wait.”
Like Prep, Westside is another tourney regular that might miss out. The Junior Jays have made 39 trips to state, while the Warriors have made 35.
Seals said he is hoping that the Spartans can rally, but he understands how important it would be for Columbus to make state after years of trying.
“We need East to win,” he said. “But if Columbus goes, that would be cool, too.”
Here are Saturday’s unofficial Class A first-round state pairings, depending on Monday’s outcome:
If Columbus wins:
At Hartog: Millard South (30-4) vs. Columbus (18-13), 10 a.m.; Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. Millard West (24-11), 2 p.m.
At Sherman: Lincoln East (21-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-10), 10 a.m.; Bellevue West (27-4) vs. Fremont Bergan (16-7), 2 p.m.
If East wins:
At Hartog: Millard South (30-4) vs. Omaha Westside (18-14), 10 a.m.; Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-10), 2 p.m.
At Sherman: Lincoln East (21-8) vs. Millard West (24-11), 10 a.m.; Bellevue West (27-4) vs. Fremont Bergan (16-7), 2 p.m.
Unofficial Class B first round:
At Werner Park: Hastings (20-5) vs. Beatrice (14-6), 10 a.m.; Elkhorn (19-10) vs. Ralston (20-7), 1 p.m.; Omaha Skutt (17-6) vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (19-5), 4 p.m.; Norris (22-7) vs. Bennington (16-9), 7 p.m.
