Columbus makes it to state tourney for first time since 1953; field is now set
BASEBALL

Columbus makes it to state tourney for first time since 1953; field is now set

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson discuss the news of the 2022 state basketball tournament being held during the same week. Plus, they also take a look at the 2021 state baseball tournament schedule.

Columbus got the three outs it needed Monday and will advance to the state baseball tournament for the first time in 68 years.

The Discoverers defeated Lincoln East 7-4 in the A-3 district final at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field. The game had been suspended by rain Saturday night in the top of the 10th inning with Columbus holding a 6-4 lead.

The unranked Discoverers, who last played in the state tourney in 1953, tacked on an insurance run Monday on a bases-loaded walk before retiring East in the bottom of the 10th.

Tadan Bell made the final putout with a sliding catch in right field to trigger a dogpile near the mound.

Despite the loss, the Spartans will qualify for state as one of two wild cards. Fremont Bergan is the other.

The Class A district champions from Saturday were Millard South, Bellevue West, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Southwest.

The Class B district champs were Hastings, Norris, Elkhorn, Omaha Skutt, Ralston and Central City. Beatrice and Bennington are the two wild cards.

Both state tournaments begin Saturday.

Class A will be held in Lincoln. The four first-round games will be split between Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field, with the remainder of the tourney at Haymarket Park.

The entire Class B tournament will be played at Werner Park in Papillion.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

