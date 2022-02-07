Columbus' Ryland Prokopec wins boys state bowling title as No. 8 seed

LINCOLN — Ryland Prokopec of Columbus overcame several obstacles Monday night to capture the boys state bowling tournament title.

To be specific:

» He barely made the quarterfinals with a four-game total of 891, five pins better than the ninth-place bowler.

» Prokopec defeated top seed Cooper Nichols of Lincoln Pius X in his first quarterfinal match.

» He then rallied for a semifinal win over Bellevue West's Nathaniel Centineo, who had rolled a 300 earlier in the day.

» Prokopec finished with a 434-408 victory over senior Blake Paulhamus of Papillion-La Vista South to take the title.

Not bad for a sophomore who missed out on state last year by two pins.

"I told him this was a new year," Columbus coach Bob Jaster said. "To battle through that way as the No. 8 seed was a heck of an accomplishment."

It was a long day for Prokopec, as the Discoverers were at Sun Valley Lanes shortly after 9 a.m. for the girls competition. The boys event ended about 8:30 p.m.