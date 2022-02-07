Columbus' Ryland Prokopec wins boys state bowling title as No. 8 seed

LINCOLN — Ryland Prokopec of Columbus overcame several obstacles Monday night to capture the boys state bowling tournament title.
To be specific:
» He barely made the quarterfinals with a four-game total of 891, five pins better than the ninth-place bowler.
» Prokopec defeated top seed Cooper Nichols of Lincoln Pius X in his first quarterfinal match.
» He then rallied for a semifinal win over Bellevue West's Nathaniel Centineo, who had rolled a 300 earlier in the day.
» Prokopec finished with a 434-408 victory over senior Blake Paulhamus of Papillion-La Vista South to take the title.
Not bad for a sophomore who missed out on state last year by two pins.
"I told him this was a new year," Columbus coach Bob Jaster said. "To battle through that way as the No. 8 seed was a heck of an accomplishment."
It was a long day for Prokopec, as the Discoverers were at Sun Valley Lanes shortly after 9 a.m. for the girls competition. The boys event ended about 8:30 p.m.
"It made me quite happy to win it," he said. "I missed out by two pins last year, so this is a lot better."
The third-seeded Paulhamus defeated Jeffrey Birkentall of Millard North and Garrett Hansen of McCool Junction to qualify for the final.
Prokopec got off to a strong start in the opener of the two-game final, rolling six straight strikes. An unconverted 6-7 split opened the door for Paulhamus, who finished with five strikes and squeezed out a 225-220 victory.
In the second game, Prokopec had two early strikes before stringing together three late ones to roll a 214. Paulhamus had three strikes and six spares to finish with a 183, giving Prokopec the title.
"My main goal was to finish in the top eight today," Prokopec said. "That gave me a chance."
His victory denied Papio South of a sweep in both the boys and girls competitions. The Titans' Claire Busch won the title earlier in the day.
Quarterfinals (two-game total):
Ryland Prokopec, Columbus, def. Cooper Nichols, Lincoln Pius X, 434-382.
Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West, def. Alexander Riessen, Fremont, 376-376 (sudden death).
Blake Paulhamus, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Jeffrey Birkentall, Millard North, 474-448.
Garrett Hansen, McCool Junction, def. Brogan Foote, Wayne, 486-331.
Semifinals:
Prokopec def. Centineo 351-347.
Paulhamus def. Hansen 437-399.
Final:
Prokopec def. Paulhamus 434-408.
