Columbus Scotus' Brezenski bunch could be 'first family of Nebraska futbol'

Officially they’re the Brezenski bunch. But you soon may be able to call them the first family of Nebraska futbol.

First is mom Kristie, a former star athlete who owns high school and collegiate records. And then there’s dad Jon, who won state titles for Columbus Scotus as both a player and coach.

But it’s the next generation of Brezenski’s that is now making headlines.

Sisters Libbie and Emma Brezenski are playing on a team together for the first time, giving the Shamrocks a set of sibling scorers that are hard to stop.

“I think there’s definitely something different about playing with her,” Libbie said. “We just get each other.”

After scoring 30 goals as a sophomore last season, Libbie garnered most of the attention from defenses early on, often seeing at least two defenders at all times. A move from the central attacker role to the wing has opened up more space for both her and sister.

Emma has tallied 22 goals in her freshman campaign. Libbie has found the back of the net in the last four outings. Combined they have 34 of the Shamrocks’ 50 goals this season.

“They know they can rely on each other when the game is close and the pressure comes,” Kristie said.

And not just when things are going well. Both said they can lean one another for criticism as well — all in the name of being better.

“I think you can be honest, brutally honest,” Emma said. “If she’s not playing well, or I’m not playing well, we can tell each other to pick it up. And we do listen to each other.”

There was definitely some feedback being exchanged early in the season when Scotus lost two of its first three.

Since then, the Class B No. 4 Shamrocks have run off ten straight wins entering Tuesday’s match against Hastings. They’ve outscored opponents 44-3 in that stretch.

Perhaps their biggest challenge to date comes in the regular-season finale Thursday against No. 5 Elkhorn North, the final tune-up before next week’s subdistrict tournament.

“We love these challenging games,” Kristie sad. “We’re excited to play in them.”

That kind of mentality seems to be in the genes. Kristie calls her daughters “ultra-competitive.”

Just how competitive?

Libbie remembers a day the two got into trouble and had to choose between ten laps around the house or 15 sets of stairs. Even punishment became a competition.

“I told her that I beat her,” Libbie said with a laugh. “And I think I got in a little more trouble after that.”

Together they’re causing problems for defenses.

A Scotus team that lost significant contributors from last year’s state tournament qualifier has gotten a lift from the addition of Emma and fellow freshman Izzy Kadavy (nine goals).

Emma has scored in ten of the Shamrocks’ 13 matches, including a season-high five against Kearney Catholic earlier this month. It was one of her three hat tricks on the year. In two of those matches she also dished out at three or more assists.

“She’s a natural athlete,” Kristie said. “When she’s on the field, the ball just sticks to her foot.”

The emergence of a second option has kept backlines honest. After scoring nearly half of the Scotus goals a year ago, Libbie was surely going to be the focus of opponents.

That kind of treatment is something her mom knows all about.

Kristie was The World-Herald’s girls athlete of the year in 1998. Her 28 assists that season are still good for the Class B mark. She won seven state titles in her high school career — three each in volleyball and basketball, and a state soccer championship her senior season — and is in Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.

And the success didn’t stop there. She went on to break all kinds of scoring records at the College of St. Mary.

The accomplishments aren’t typical dinner conversations, though.

“I don’t know if they really even know,” Kristie said. “It’s not really something we talk about. They have their own goals and things they want to accomplish.”

Jon reminds them from time to time, though.

“It’s ‘your mom was one of the greatest athletes in Nebraska high school history. So when she tells you something, listen to her,’” he said.

They should listen to him, too.

After winning a state title for the Shamrocks as a player in 1997, Jon coached four Scotus boys championship teams (2009, 2014, 2015, 2016). He’s been an assistant with his wife the last two seasons. They have two younger daughters — Allie (12) and Aubree (10) — as well.

And it should as no surprise that they’re little soccer players, too.

“These poor girls have been around it their whole life,” Kristie joked.

Emma talks fondly about nights spent at Morrison Stadium watching her dad’s Scotus teams. She was on the Shamrock sideline as a manager a year ago as they lost in a shootout to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in a shootout in the opening round.

It wasn’t the first time she envisioned herself playing on that pitch — just the latest.

“I was thinking about that a lot, I’m not going to lie,” Emma said. “You just get a certain feeling when you walk in there. It’s so much fun. Hopefully we get the opportunity and can play under the lights. That’s been a dream I’ve always had.”

