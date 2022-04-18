Comfort with Stillwater and Cowboys' offense led Gretna's Zane Flores to Oklahoma State

Zane Flores had a pretty good idea Oklahoma State would be his new football home starting in 2023. The Gretna quarterback – the top signal caller in the state - also visited Stillwater at the end of March. He went to Stillwater again last weekend and committed to the Cowboys.

“After this visit, it kind of just confirmed everything for me,” he said.

One of the things that attracted him to OSU was the coaching staff, led by head coach Mike Gundy.

“They’re great coaches,” he said. “They’ve created a great program over these years, and you can tell that they love what they're doing. They bring energy every day.”

Oklahoma State first offered Flores in the middle of February. After doing his own research on the school and football program, OSU began to emerge as the favorites to land the three-star quarterback.

Flores loves the style of offense the Cowboys employ and thinks he’ll fit right in.

“It’s a fun offense for a quarterback to play in,” he said.

But ultimately, the big thing that made OSU the place where Flores wanted to play collegiately was the comfort he had there when visiting.

“The town of Stillwater and the Oklahoma state itself, I just felt comfortable there,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I was visiting someplace, I felt like I was going somewhere where I could really see myself and I just felt comfortable.”

Flores will enter his senior year of high school this fall and said he has had some thoughts about enrolling into Oklahoma State a semester early.

“I think that'll probably end up being the case,” Flores said. “You know, it'll really be good to get up there that semester before and get into the playbook and start learning the offense a little bit.”

Flores said this whole journey has been an amazing experience and thanked everyone for their support along the way.

“As a kid, it’s always a dream to go play football at the highest level you can,” he said. “I’m grateful to be given that chance. ​