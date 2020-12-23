 Skip to main content
Complete schedules for high school holiday basketball tournaments throughout Nebraska
BASKETBALL

Complete schedules for high school holiday basketball tournaments throughout Nebraska

Tis the season for holiday basketball tournaments, so here are the schedules for tourneys across the state.

* * *

Boys

DEC. 29-31

METRO CONFERENCE

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central

Omaha Westside at Omaha Creighton Prep

Millard West at Bellevue West

Dec. 30 at Creighton Prep: Semifinals at 5:30 and 7:15. Dec. 31: Final, 2:45

DEC. 28-29

RUNZA CLASSIC

Wood River vs. Sandy Creek, 4:15 at Wood River

BDS vs. Superior, 4:15 at Cross County

Cozad vs. Central City, 7:45 at Wood River

Milford at Cross County, 7:45

Dec. 29 at Central City: Seventh-place, 12:45; fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45

DEC. 28-31

HEARTLAND CONFERENCE

Norfolk at Lincoln East, 2

Fremont at Kearney, 5

Columbus at Lincoln Northeast, 2

Lincoln High at Grand Island, 2

Dec. 29: N/LE winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2; F/K winner at Lincoln North Star, 2; C/LNE winner at Lincoln Southeast, 2; LH/GI winner at Lincoln Southwest, 5 Dec. 30 at Lincoln Northeast: Semifinals at 2 and 5. Dec. 31 at Lincoln Northeast: Final at 2

DEC. 28-30

At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

HTRS vs. Deshler, 3

Dec. 29: Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 3. Dec. 30: HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 3

At O’Neill

North Central at O’Neill, 7:15

Dec. 29: North Central vs. St. Paul, 7:15. Dec. 30: St. Paul at O’Neill, 7:15.

At Sidney

McCook vs. Mitchell, 3:15 MT

Ord vs. Chase County, 5:15

Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 7:15

Dec. 29: McC/Mit winner vs. Ord/CC winner, 2:45; Ord/CC loser vs. Sidney/GR loser, 3:45; Sidney/GR winner vs. McC/Mit loser, 7. Dec. 30: Consolation games, 11:45; final 3:45

At Wayne State College

Laurel-CC vs. Pierce, 11

Hartington CC vs. Pender, 1

Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3

Wayne vs. Homer, 5

Dec. 29 at Wayne High: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 1; semifinals, 3 and 5. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 1 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 5 at Wayne High; third-place, 1 at Wayne State; final, 5 at Wayne State

DEC. 28-29

At Arapahoe

Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 7:15

North Platte SP vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 7:15; final, 7:15

At Battle Creek

Norfolk Catholic vs. Elkhorn Valley, 2:30

Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:45

At Brady

Hitchcock County vs. Maywood/HC, 2:30

Anselmo-Merna vs. Brady, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

At Central Valley

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner, 11

GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Madison

Madison vs. Riverside, 12:45

Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 4:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Mead

Howells-Dodge vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 2:30

Osceola vs. Mead, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6

At Minden

Loomis vs. Minden, 5

Axtell vs. Burwell, 5

Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 5; Minden vs. Axtell, 5

At Ravenna

Palmer vs. Centura, 2:45

Ravenna vs. Overton, 6:15

Dec. 29: Overton vs. Centura, 2:45; Ravenna vs. Palmer, 6:15

At Shelby

Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 5:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15

At Stanton

Norfolk Lutheran vs. West Holt, 3:45

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Stanton, 7:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Summerland (Clearwater)

Tri County NE vs. CWC, 4:30

Summerland vs. Walthill, 7:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Verdigre

O’Neill SM vs. Plainview, 4:30

St. Edward at Niobrara/Verdigre, 7:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Wahoo

Wahoo Neumann vs. Elkhorn North, 2:45

Wahoo vs. Seward, 6:30

Dec. 29: Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 2:45; Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 6:30

At Weeping Water

A Division

Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 1

Lewiston vs. Falls City, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 2:30

B Division

Dorchester vs. Sterling, 5

Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 5; final, 6:30

DEC. 29-31

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30

Dec. 30: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 2:30. Dec. 31: Fullerton vs. GICC, 2:30

DEC. 29-30

At Amherst

Kearney Catholic vs. York, 3

Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 6:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth, 12:30

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fremont Bergan, 4:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 4:30

At Beatrice

Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 12:30

North Platte vs. Beatrice, 4

Dec. 30: Platteview vs. North Platte, 12:30; Elkhorn vs. Beatrice, 4

At Broken Bow

Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 2:30

Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 4:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5

At Chadron

Custer (S.D.) vs. Valentine, 4 MT

Chadron vs. Hemingford, 7

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 3

Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 7

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3; final, 7

At Creighton

Bloomfield vs. Wausa, 3:45

Creighton vs. Boyd County, 7:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30

At David City

David City Aquinas vs. Palmyra, 1:30

David City vs. Douglas County West, 5:30

Dec. 30: DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 1:30; Palmyra vs. David City, 5:30

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Savannah (Mo.), 2:45

Crete vs. Omaha Skutt, 6:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At East Butler (Brainard)

High Plains vs. Cedar Bluffs, 2:30

Friend vs. East Butler, 6:30

Dec. 30: Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend, 2:30; High Plains vs. East Butler, 6:30

At Fort Calhoun

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 10

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 10

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30

At Freeman (Adams)

Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 7

Freeman vs. Syracuse, 7

Dec. 30: Lourdes vs. Freeman, 7; Syracuse vs. Sacred Heart, 7

At Hastings

Bennington vs. Hastings, 4

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 7

Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Hershey

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Lincoln Lutheran

Holdrege vs. Arlington, 2:30

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury, 6

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Louisville

BRLD vs. Nebraska City, 2:30

Louisville vs. Ralston, 6:30

Dec. 30: Ralston vs. Nebraska City, 2:30; Louisville vs. BRLD, 6:30

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Malcolm, 3:45

Centennial vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30

Dec. 30: Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3:45; Malcolm vs. Centennial, 7:30

At North Bend

Humphrey/LHF vs. Omaha Concordia, 2:30

North Bend vs. West Point GACC, 6:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6:30

At Omaha Gross

Blair vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 12:30

Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 4

Dec. 30: Gross vs. Blair, 12:30; Mount Michael vs. Aurora, 4

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Stuart, 3:30

Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:30

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, 1:30

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5

At South Platte

Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 3:45 MT

South Platte vs. Crawford, 7:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Thayer Central

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 1

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5

Dec. 30: Southern vs. Johnson County, 1; Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 5

At Waverly

Waverly vs. South Sioux City, 10:30

Norris vs. Lincoln Christian, 2

Dec. 30: Consolation, 10:30; final, 10:30

At West Point

West Point-Beemer vs. Wynot, 12:30

Crofton vs. Humphrey SF, 3:45

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Wilcox-Hildreth

Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7

Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 7

Dec. 30: Consolation, 7; final, 7

At Wisner

Wakefield vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 2

Wisner-Pilger vs. Ponca, 6

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 6

JAN. 2

At Fremont Bergan

3rd: Pierce vs. South Sioux City, 6

1st: Hartington CC at Fremont Bergan, 7:45

* * *

Girls

Dec. 29-31

METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Omaha Marian at Millard South

Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside

Gretna vs. Millard North

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Dec. 30 at Creighton Prep: Semifinals at 1 and 2:45. Dec. 31 at Prep: Final, 1

DEC. 28-29

Runza Classic

Cozad vs. Sandy Creek, 2:30 at Wood River

BDS vs. Superior, 2:30 at Cross County

Central City at Wood River, 6

Milford at Cross County,

Dec. 29 at Central City: Seventh-place, 11; fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6

DEC. 28-31

Heartland Conference

Columbus at Norfolk, 2

Grand Island at Lincoln High, 2

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, 2

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, 2

Dec. 29: C/N winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2; GI/LH winner at Lincoln East, 2; LSE/K winner at Lincoln Southwest, 2; LNE/LNS winner at Fremont, 2. Dec. 30 at Lincoln East: Semifinals at 2 and 5. Dec. 31 at Lincoln East: Final, 2

DEC. 28-30

At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

HTRS vs. Deshler, 1

Dec. 29: Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 1. Dec. 30: HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 1

At O’Neill

North Central at O’Neill, 5:30

Dec. 29: North Central vs. St. Paul, 5:30. Dec. 30: St. Paul at O’Neill, 5:30.

At Sidney

McCook vs. Mitchell, 1:30 MT

Ord vs. Chase County, 3:15

Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 5:30

Dec. 29: McC/Mit winner vs. Ord/CC winner, 1; Ord/CC loser vs. Sidney/GR loser, 2; Sidney/GR winner vs. McC/Mit loser, 5:15. Dec. 30: Consolation games, 10; final 2

At Wayne High School

Laurel-CC vs. Pierce, 11

Hartington CC vs. Pender, 1

Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3

Wayne vs. Homer, 5

Dec. 29: Loser’s bracket games at Wayne High, 11 and 1; semifinals at Wayne State, 3 and 5. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 3 at Wayne High; third-place, 11 at Wayne State; final, 3 at Wayne State

DEC. 28-29

At Arapahoe

Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 5:30

North Platte SP vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At Battle Creek

Norfolk Catholic vs. Elkhorn Valley, 1

Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:15

At Brady

Hitchcock County vs. Maywood/HC, 1

Anselmo-Merna vs. Brady, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4

At Central Valley

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner 11

GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Madison

Madison vs. Riverside, 11

Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Minden

Loomis vs. Minden, 5

Axtell vs. Burwell, 5

Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 5; Minden vs. Axtell, 5

At Mead

Howells-Dodge vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 1

Osceola vs. Mead, 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At Ravenna

Palmer vs. Centura, 1

Ravenna vs. Overton, 4:30

Dec. 29: Overton vs. Centura, 1; Ravenna vs. Palmer, 4:30

At Shelby

Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 3:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30

At South Platte

Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 2 MT

South Platte vs. Crawford, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Stanton

Norfolk Lutheran vs. West Holt, 2

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Stanton, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Summerland (Clearwater)

Tri County NE vs. CWC, 3

Summerland vs. Walthill, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Verdigre

O’Neill SM vs. Plainview, 3

St. Edward at Niobrara/Verdigre, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Wahoo

Wahoo Neumann vs. Elkhorn North, 1

Wahoo vs. Seward, 4:45

Dec. 29: Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 1; Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 4:45

At Weeping Water

A Division

Lewiston vs. Falls City, 1

Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 1

B Division

Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 5

Dorchester vs. Sterling, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 6:30; final, 5

DEC. 29-31

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 6

Dec. 30: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 1. Dec. 31: Fullerton vs. GICC, 1

Dec. 29-30

At Amherst

Kearney Catholic vs. York, 1:30

Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 4:45

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 32

At Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth, 10:30

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fremont Bergan, 2:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2:30

At Beatrice

Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 11

North Platte vs. Beatrice, 2:30

Dec. 30: Platteview vs. North Platte, 11; Elkhorn vs. Beatrice, 2:30

At Broken Bow

Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 1

Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 6

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 3

At Chadron

Custer (S.D.) vs. Valentine, 2 MT

Chadron vs. Hemingford, 5:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 1

Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5

At Creighton

Bloomfield vs. Wausa, 2

Creighton vs. Boyd County, 5:45

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5:45

At David City

David City Aquinas vs. Palmyra, noon

David City vs. Douglas County West, 4

Dec. 30: DC West vs. David City Aquinas, noon; Palmyra vs. David City, 4

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Maryville (Mo.), 1

Crete vs. Omaha Skutt, 4:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At East Butler (Brainard)

High Plains vs. Cedar Bluffs, 1

Friend vs. East Butler, 5

Dec. 30: Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend, 1; High Plains vs. East Butler, 5

At Fort Calhoun

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 11:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 10

At Freeman (Adams)

Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5

Freeman vs. Syracuse, 5

Dec. 30: Lourdes vs. Freeman, 5; Syracuse vs. Sacred Heart, 5

At Hastings

Bennington vs. Hastings, 2:30

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Hershey

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Lincoln Lutheran

Holdrege vs. Arlington, 1

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury, 4:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Louisville

BRLD vs. Nebraska City, 1

Louisville vs. Ralston, 5

Dec. 30: Ralston vs. Nebraska City, 1; Louisville vs. BRLD, 5

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Malcolm, 2

Centennial vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 6

Dec. 30: Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 2; Malcolm vs. Centennial, 6

At North Bend

Humphrey/LHF vs. Omaha Concordia, 1

North Bend vs. West Point GACC, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5

At Omaha Gross

Blair vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11

Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 2:30

Dec. 30: Gross vs. Blair, 11; Duchesne vs. Aurora, 2:30

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Stuart, 2

Winside vs. Randolph, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, noon

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15

At Thayer Central

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 53

Dec. 30: Southern vs. Johnson County, 11; Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 3

At Waverly

Waverly vs. South Sioux City, 12:15

Norris vs. Lincoln Christian, 3:45

Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:15; final, 12:15

At West Point

West Point-Beemer vs. Wynot, 11

Crofton vs. Humphrey SF, 2:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Wilcox-Hildreth

Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30

Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 5:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At Wisner

Wakefield vs. Neligh-Oakdale, noon

Wisner-Pilger vs. Ponca, 4

Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 4

