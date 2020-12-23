Complete schedules for high school holiday basketball tournaments throughout Nebraska

Tis the season for holiday basketball tournaments, so here are the schedules for tourneys across the state.
* * *
Boys
DEC. 29-31
METRO CONFERENCE
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central
Omaha Westside at Omaha Creighton Prep
Millard West at Bellevue West
Dec. 30 at Creighton Prep: Semifinals at 5:30 and 7:15. Dec. 31: Final, 2:45
DEC. 28-29
RUNZA CLASSIC
Wood River vs. Sandy Creek, 4:15 at Wood River
BDS vs. Superior, 4:15 at Cross County
Cozad vs. Central City, 7:45 at Wood River
Milford at Cross County, 7:45
Dec. 29 at Central City: Seventh-place, 12:45; fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45
DEC. 28-31
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE
Norfolk at Lincoln East, 2
Fremont at Kearney, 5
Columbus at Lincoln Northeast, 2
Lincoln High at Grand Island, 2
Dec. 29: N/LE winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2; F/K winner at Lincoln North Star, 2; C/LNE winner at Lincoln Southeast, 2; LH/GI winner at Lincoln Southwest, 5 Dec. 30 at Lincoln Northeast: Semifinals at 2 and 5. Dec. 31 at Lincoln Northeast: Final at 2
DEC. 28-30
At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
HTRS vs. Deshler, 3
Dec. 29: Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 3. Dec. 30: HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 3
At O’Neill
North Central at O’Neill, 7:15
Dec. 29: North Central vs. St. Paul, 7:15. Dec. 30: St. Paul at O’Neill, 7:15.
At Sidney
McCook vs. Mitchell, 3:15 MT
Ord vs. Chase County, 5:15
Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 7:15
Dec. 29: McC/Mit winner vs. Ord/CC winner, 2:45; Ord/CC loser vs. Sidney/GR loser, 3:45; Sidney/GR winner vs. McC/Mit loser, 7. Dec. 30: Consolation games, 11:45; final 3:45
At Wayne State College
Laurel-CC vs. Pierce, 11
Hartington CC vs. Pender, 1
Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3
Wayne vs. Homer, 5
Dec. 29 at Wayne High: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 1; semifinals, 3 and 5. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 1 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 5 at Wayne High; third-place, 1 at Wayne State; final, 5 at Wayne State
DEC. 28-29
At Arapahoe
Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 7:15
North Platte SP vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 7:15; final, 7:15
At Battle Creek
Norfolk Catholic vs. Elkhorn Valley, 2:30
Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:45
At Brady
Hitchcock County vs. Maywood/HC, 2:30
Anselmo-Merna vs. Brady, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
At Central Valley
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner, 11
GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Madison
Madison vs. Riverside, 12:45
Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 4:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Mead
Howells-Dodge vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 2:30
Osceola vs. Mead, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6
At Minden
Loomis vs. Minden, 5
Axtell vs. Burwell, 5
Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 5; Minden vs. Axtell, 5
At Ravenna
Palmer vs. Centura, 2:45
Ravenna vs. Overton, 6:15
Dec. 29: Overton vs. Centura, 2:45; Ravenna vs. Palmer, 6:15
At Shelby
Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 5:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15
At Stanton
Norfolk Lutheran vs. West Holt, 3:45
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Stanton, 7:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Summerland (Clearwater)
Tri County NE vs. CWC, 4:30
Summerland vs. Walthill, 7:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Verdigre
O’Neill SM vs. Plainview, 4:30
St. Edward at Niobrara/Verdigre, 7:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Wahoo
Wahoo Neumann vs. Elkhorn North, 2:45
Wahoo vs. Seward, 6:30
Dec. 29: Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 2:45; Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 6:30
At Weeping Water
A Division
Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 1
Lewiston vs. Falls City, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 2:30
B Division
Dorchester vs. Sterling, 5
Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 5; final, 6:30
DEC. 29-31
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30
Dec. 30: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 2:30. Dec. 31: Fullerton vs. GICC, 2:30
DEC. 29-30
At Amherst
Kearney Catholic vs. York, 3
Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 6:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth, 12:30
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fremont Bergan, 4:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 4:30
At Beatrice
Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 12:30
North Platte vs. Beatrice, 4
Dec. 30: Platteview vs. North Platte, 12:30; Elkhorn vs. Beatrice, 4
At Broken Bow
Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 2:30
Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 4:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5
At Chadron
Custer (S.D.) vs. Valentine, 4 MT
Chadron vs. Hemingford, 7
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 3
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 7
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3; final, 7
At Creighton
Bloomfield vs. Wausa, 3:45
Creighton vs. Boyd County, 7:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30
At David City
David City Aquinas vs. Palmyra, 1:30
David City vs. Douglas County West, 5:30
Dec. 30: DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 1:30; Palmyra vs. David City, 5:30
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Savannah (Mo.), 2:45
Crete vs. Omaha Skutt, 6:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At East Butler (Brainard)
High Plains vs. Cedar Bluffs, 2:30
Friend vs. East Butler, 6:30
Dec. 30: Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend, 2:30; High Plains vs. East Butler, 6:30
At Fort Calhoun
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 10
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 10
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30
At Freeman (Adams)
Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 7
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 7
Dec. 30: Lourdes vs. Freeman, 7; Syracuse vs. Sacred Heart, 7
At Hastings
Bennington vs. Hastings, 4
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 7
Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Hershey
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Lincoln Lutheran
Holdrege vs. Arlington, 2:30
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury, 6
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Louisville
BRLD vs. Nebraska City, 2:30
Louisville vs. Ralston, 6:30
Dec. 30: Ralston vs. Nebraska City, 2:30; Louisville vs. BRLD, 6:30
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Malcolm, 3:45
Centennial vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30
Dec. 30: Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3:45; Malcolm vs. Centennial, 7:30
At North Bend
Humphrey/LHF vs. Omaha Concordia, 2:30
North Bend vs. West Point GACC, 6:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6:30
At Omaha Gross
Blair vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 12:30
Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 4
Dec. 30: Gross vs. Blair, 12:30; Mount Michael vs. Aurora, 4
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Stuart, 3:30
Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:30
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, 1:30
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5
At South Platte
Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 3:45 MT
South Platte vs. Crawford, 7:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Thayer Central
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 1
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5
Dec. 30: Southern vs. Johnson County, 1; Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 5
At Waverly
Waverly vs. South Sioux City, 10:30
Norris vs. Lincoln Christian, 2
Dec. 30: Consolation, 10:30; final, 10:30
At West Point
West Point-Beemer vs. Wynot, 12:30
Crofton vs. Humphrey SF, 3:45
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Wilcox-Hildreth
Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7
Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 7
Dec. 30: Consolation, 7; final, 7
At Wisner
Wakefield vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 2
Wisner-Pilger vs. Ponca, 6
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 6
JAN. 2
At Fremont Bergan
3rd: Pierce vs. South Sioux City, 6
1st: Hartington CC at Fremont Bergan, 7:45
* * *
Girls
Dec. 29-31
METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Omaha Marian at Millard South
Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside
Gretna vs. Millard North
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Dec. 30 at Creighton Prep: Semifinals at 1 and 2:45. Dec. 31 at Prep: Final, 1
DEC. 28-29
Runza Classic
Cozad vs. Sandy Creek, 2:30 at Wood River
BDS vs. Superior, 2:30 at Cross County
Central City at Wood River, 6
Milford at Cross County,
Dec. 29 at Central City: Seventh-place, 11; fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6
DEC. 28-31
Heartland Conference
Columbus at Norfolk, 2
Grand Island at Lincoln High, 2
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, 2
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, 2
Dec. 29: C/N winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2; GI/LH winner at Lincoln East, 2; LSE/K winner at Lincoln Southwest, 2; LNE/LNS winner at Fremont, 2. Dec. 30 at Lincoln East: Semifinals at 2 and 5. Dec. 31 at Lincoln East: Final, 2
DEC. 28-30
At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
HTRS vs. Deshler, 1
Dec. 29: Deshler vs. Pawnee City, 1. Dec. 30: HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 1
At O’Neill
North Central at O’Neill, 5:30
Dec. 29: North Central vs. St. Paul, 5:30. Dec. 30: St. Paul at O’Neill, 5:30.
At Sidney
McCook vs. Mitchell, 1:30 MT
Ord vs. Chase County, 3:15
Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 5:30
Dec. 29: McC/Mit winner vs. Ord/CC winner, 1; Ord/CC loser vs. Sidney/GR loser, 2; Sidney/GR winner vs. McC/Mit loser, 5:15. Dec. 30: Consolation games, 10; final 2
At Wayne High School
Laurel-CC vs. Pierce, 11
Hartington CC vs. Pender, 1
Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3
Wayne vs. Homer, 5
Dec. 29: Loser’s bracket games at Wayne High, 11 and 1; semifinals at Wayne State, 3 and 5. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 3 at Wayne High; third-place, 11 at Wayne State; final, 3 at Wayne State
DEC. 28-29
At Arapahoe
Arapahoe vs. Blue Hill, 5:30
North Platte SP vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At Battle Creek
Norfolk Catholic vs. Elkhorn Valley, 1
Ainsworth at Battle Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:15
At Brady
Hitchcock County vs. Maywood/HC, 1
Anselmo-Merna vs. Brady, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4
At Central Valley
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Giltner 11
GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Central Valley, 2
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Madison
Madison vs. Riverside, 11
Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Minden
Loomis vs. Minden, 5
Axtell vs. Burwell, 5
Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 5; Minden vs. Axtell, 5
At Mead
Howells-Dodge vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 1
Osceola vs. Mead, 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At Ravenna
Palmer vs. Centura, 1
Ravenna vs. Overton, 4:30
Dec. 29: Overton vs. Centura, 1; Ravenna vs. Palmer, 4:30
At Shelby
Shelby-Rising City vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Fillmore Central, 3:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30
At South Platte
Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 2 MT
South Platte vs. Crawford, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Stanton
Norfolk Lutheran vs. West Holt, 2
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Stanton, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Summerland (Clearwater)
Tri County NE vs. CWC, 3
Summerland vs. Walthill, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Verdigre
O’Neill SM vs. Plainview, 3
St. Edward at Niobrara/Verdigre, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Wahoo
Wahoo Neumann vs. Elkhorn North, 1
Wahoo vs. Seward, 4:45
Dec. 29: Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 1; Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 4:45
At Weeping Water
A Division
Lewiston vs. Falls City, 1
Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 1
B Division
Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 5
Dorchester vs. Sterling, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 6:30; final, 5
DEC. 29-31
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Sutton vs. Grand Island CC, 6
Dec. 30: Fullerton vs. Sutton, 1. Dec. 31: Fullerton vs. GICC, 1
Dec. 29-30
At Amherst
Kearney Catholic vs. York, 1:30
Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 4:45
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 32
At Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Roncalli vs. Plattsmouth, 10:30
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fremont Bergan, 2:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2:30
At Beatrice
Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 11
North Platte vs. Beatrice, 2:30
Dec. 30: Platteview vs. North Platte, 11; Elkhorn vs. Beatrice, 2:30
At Broken Bow
Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 1
Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 6
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 3
At Chadron
Custer (S.D.) vs. Valentine, 2 MT
Chadron vs. Hemingford, 5:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 1
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5
At Creighton
Bloomfield vs. Wausa, 2
Creighton vs. Boyd County, 5:45
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5:45
At David City
David City Aquinas vs. Palmyra, noon
David City vs. Douglas County West, 4
Dec. 30: DC West vs. David City Aquinas, noon; Palmyra vs. David City, 4
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Maryville (Mo.), 1
Crete vs. Omaha Skutt, 4:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At East Butler (Brainard)
High Plains vs. Cedar Bluffs, 1
Friend vs. East Butler, 5
Dec. 30: Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend, 1; High Plains vs. East Butler, 5
At Fort Calhoun
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 11:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 10
At Freeman (Adams)
Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 5
Dec. 30: Lourdes vs. Freeman, 5; Syracuse vs. Sacred Heart, 5
At Hastings
Bennington vs. Hastings, 2:30
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Hershey
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Lincoln Lutheran
Holdrege vs. Arlington, 1
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury, 4:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Louisville
BRLD vs. Nebraska City, 1
Louisville vs. Ralston, 5
Dec. 30: Ralston vs. Nebraska City, 1; Louisville vs. BRLD, 5
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Malcolm, 2
Centennial vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 6
Dec. 30: Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 2; Malcolm vs. Centennial, 6
At North Bend
Humphrey/LHF vs. Omaha Concordia, 1
North Bend vs. West Point GACC, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1; final, 5
At Omaha Gross
Blair vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11
Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 2:30
Dec. 30: Gross vs. Blair, 11; Duchesne vs. Aurora, 2:30
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Stuart, 2
Winside vs. Randolph, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Shelton vs. Lincoln Parkview, noon
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15
At Thayer Central
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 53
Dec. 30: Southern vs. Johnson County, 11; Nebraska Christian vs. Thayer Central, 3
At Waverly
Waverly vs. South Sioux City, 12:15
Norris vs. Lincoln Christian, 3:45
Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:15; final, 12:15
At West Point
West Point-Beemer vs. Wynot, 11
Crofton vs. Humphrey SF, 2:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Wilcox-Hildreth
Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30
Kenesaw vs. Hampton, 5:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At Wisner
Wakefield vs. Neligh-Oakdale, noon
Wisner-Pilger vs. Ponca, 4
Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 4