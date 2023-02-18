Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda knew this day was coming.

With a 36-0 record and a Class D 113-pound state title after pinning Anselmo-Merna's Tristan Olson in 2 minutes, 21 seconds Saturday at the state wrestling championships at CHI Health Center Omaha, he is the first Bulldog to win a state title since 1992.

Robert Mendez was the last Shelton champion, winning at 135 pounds.

“I was a little nervous, but very confident,” Sauceda said. “I knew I was going to win this — I just needed to come out here and wrestle.”

Sauceda eventually finished the plan, but the road to a state title included wrestling every meet with a torn ACL suffered in the Bulldogs' football soap scrimmage before the season even started.

“I'm really proud of Sebastian,” Shelton head coach Tanner Hawks said. “He put in a lot of hard work this summer. Changing his mindset so when he stepped on the mat he wasn't as nervous as before.

“We had to manage him a little this year. He tore his ACL at the beginning of football season and he wanted to wrestle. We prepared him and rehabbed him so he could be 100% or almost 100% before we wrestled this weekend.”

Hawks, a Shelton graduate himself, knows the meaning of Sauceda's accomplishment.

“I know how much hard work that has been put into that wrestling room,” Hawks said. “And how much (Sauceda) has put into it. I'm just happy we can finally bring one back home.”

Sauceda, a junior, finished fifth in 2022 at 106 pounds and fifth in ’21.

“Last year I came in undefeated and came down here with a loss at state,” Sauceda said. “I wasn't going to let that happen again this year. Came in here undefeated, finished undefeated.”

The Class D 113-pounders included four returning medalists at 106, including the fifth-place Olson. Southern Valley's Braxton Hammon, who won the 106 title last season, and runner-up Carter Brandyberry of Alma were also in the 113-pound bracket.

“I just knew I was the baddest man,” Sauceda said. “No one was going to touch me. I knew that coming down here and it felt good to actually accomplish the goal.”

It earned him a one-point team deduction, but as Shelton's only qualifier, Sauceda showed his ACL is as strong as ever with a celebratory backflip.

“It was worth it,” Sauceda said. “I really didn't think, I just did it.”