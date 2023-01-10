Connor Millikan's 32 points helps Platteview over Ashland-Greenwood

Connor Millikan can be the show-stealer, but Platteview has a couple of newcomers that could make the difference in its quest for a Class B state title.

Millikan drove, spun and found many slivers of openings for 32 points, moving him among the top 10 career scorers in state history.

But 6-foot-5 sophomore Reiman Zebert delivered 11 points and nine rebounds and Millard South transfer Trey Moseman had seven points in the Class B No. 2 Trojans’ 60-52 win over Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.

It was the last possible matchup of undefeated teams in the regular season. It was the end of Ashland-Greenwood’s 32-game winning streak that stretched back to Christmastime 2021.

A fullhouse at Platteview added to the tournament-like atmosphere that intensified when the visiting Jays (10-1) tied it at 40-40 to end the third quarter and took its only lead at 42-40 on a bucket by Dane Jacobsen that opened the final quarter.

But Millikan, whose long game was missing as he was 0-for-2 on 3s, scraped up 11 points in the final quarter. Alex Draper was 4 of 4 at the line and Zebert 3 of 4 as the Trojans (11-0) gained a five-point lead on back-to-back spin moves by the 6-1 Millikan that kept it at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Millikan passed Wes Eikmeier of Fremont Bergan (2,195 points, ending in 2008) and Austin Kaczor of Ewing (2,205, 2010) into 10th place. It’s possible by halftime of his next contest, Friday at home against Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo (9-1), he could pass three more well-remembered standouts – current Omaha Central coach Bruce Chubick (2,237 points at West Holt) and the Gibbon pair of Kurt Lauer and Rylee Reinertson (each 2,247) into seventh place.

The Class B record is 2,337 by Bob Siegel of Fairbury a half-century ago.

Brooks Kissinger had fired Ashland back into the game, after it trailed 30-19 at halftime, with 12 of his 17 points coming in the third. But the senior cooled off in the fourth, his final two points coming on pairs of split free throws. Cade Bridges had 11 as the third Jay in double figures.

Ashland-Greenwood (10-1);12;7;21;12—52

At Platteview (11-0);20;10;10;20—60

AG: Brooks Kissinger 17, Dane Jacobsen 16, Cade Bridges 11, Drake Zimmerman 4, Couger Konzem 2, Luke Clark 2.

P: Connor Millikan 32, Reiman Zebert 11, Alex Draper 8, Trey Moseman 7, Ezra Stewart 2.​