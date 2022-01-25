Connor Millikan's 55-point game is just the start: 'He’ll break every scoring record there is'

All it took was one shot for Platteview coach Tim Brotzki to know he was witnessing a special performance from Connor Millikan.

“It was real early in the first quarter. We didn’t know what matchup he would have,” Brotzki said. “But when we saw how they were guarding him, and he knocked down his first pullup, we thought it would be a pretty good night.”

Millikan scored a school-record 55 points in Platteview’s 93-65 win over Nebraska City last Tuesday. In addition to the 55 points — which shattered the previous record of 44 — the junior guard added 13 rebounds and six assists.

Millikan’s offensive explosion didn’t come as a surprise — he is one of the state's scoring leaders — and Brotzki knew it was only a matter of time before Millikan had a performance like this.

“In June when we have our summer camps and summer leagues, he’s actually done that before,” Brotzki said.

Much like his coach, Millikan knew he was in for a big night at the end of the first quarter.