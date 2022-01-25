Connor Millikan's 55-point game is just the start: 'He’ll break every scoring record there is'

All it took was one shot for Platteview coach Tim Brotzki to know he was witnessing a special performance from Connor Millikan.
“It was real early in the first quarter. We didn’t know what matchup he would have,” Brotzki said. “But when we saw how they were guarding him, and he knocked down his first pullup, we thought it would be a pretty good night.”
Millikan scored a school-record 55 points in Platteview’s 93-65 win over Nebraska City last Tuesday. In addition to the 55 points — which shattered the previous record of 44 — the junior guard added 13 rebounds and six assists.
Millikan’s offensive explosion didn’t come as a surprise — he is one of the state's scoring leaders — and Brotzki knew it was only a matter of time before Millikan had a performance like this.
“In June when we have our summer camps and summer leagues, he’s actually done that before,” Brotzki said.
Much like his coach, Millikan knew he was in for a big night at the end of the first quarter.
“I had a pretty efficient first quarter, and I ended up with 19 (points),” Millikan said. “After that I was like, ‘Dang, I could really go for the scoring record and probably even more.’”
By halftime Millikan had 35 points. Coaches knew he had a strong chance at breaking the record, but Brotzki didn’t want his leading scorer to have that on his mind during the second half.
“I told our assistant coaches not to talk to Connor about the record,” Brotzki said.
But that didn’t matter.
“Yeah, I knew,” Millikan said.
Brotzki was also impressed by Millikan’s efficiency and ability to continue impacting the game outside of scoring.
“The (20-for-27 shooting) is amazing, but I think also adding 13 rebounds and six assists was something special too,” he said.
Millikan acknowledged the importance of not just scoring, but impacting the game in other aspects.
“We’re not the biggest team, and we need everyone to get rebounds, so those rebounds I get are really important,” he said. “And then getting looks for my guys and having them get open looks and hitting 3s is also important for our success.”
Throughout the game, chants of “MVP” and “Connor” rained down from the student section, which still echoes in Millikan’s head. Not to mention the rounds he made on social media after his record was tweeted out.
Millikan and Brotzki’s favorite moment came as time expired in the third quarter, the moment the scoring record was broken. With time running out, Millikan caught a pass at the top of the 3-point line and nailed the shot as the buzzer sounded.
55‼️ Couldn’t have done it without all my guys 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/olOBLfbSzA— Connor Millikan (@ConnorMillikan) January 19, 2022
“When I hit that bucket to beat the scoring record, it got really loud in there. I really enjoyed that,” said Millikan, who credited his teammates and coaching staff in helping reach the milestone.
He has the potential to continue breaking records, Brotzki said, and become an even better player for the Trojans.
“Connor’s ceiling is extremely high. I mean, he’s only a junior,” he said. “He’ll break every scoring record there is at Platteview.”
This game ranks as Millikan’s favorite and will stick with him for a long time. Now the goal shifts to helping the 11-5 Trojans, ranked seventh in Class B, get to the ultimate prize.
“I just want to continue to win games and win a state championship,” he said.